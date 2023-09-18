TL;DR Breakdown

Do you think project developers should tattoo their project logos or their vision to showcase their commitment?

Do you know the history behind the Binance Logo? Read on, probably seated in a hotel in Singapore.

CZ, a veteran in the crypto space, leading the best crypto exchange in the world, details his commitment to Binance through his Binance Logo tattoo.

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, is regarded by many as a veteran in the crypto space; his Binance Logo tattoo set laid the groundwork for the fight he is currently engaged in. Abraham Lincoln said it more eloquently: “Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality.”

CZ describes the specifics that led him and his closest associates to get the Binance Logo tattoo. In that detailed excerpt, it remains clear that Binance is under the best leadership there is in the crypto space. CZ poses an essential question that crypto industry leaders should adopt: “Are you committed enough to tattoo?”

Binance Logo magic – How did CZ get here?

How did the Binance Logo tattoo come into existence? It all started at a dinner table in Singapore with Luke Wagman and CZ’s friend Gareth. The pair took notice of the Bitcoin logo tattooed on Luke’s arm – which would soon be known as a “crypto-arm.”

Luke Wagman has the tattoo of CoinMarketCap, Binance, and Bitcoin. Luke previously worked at Goldman Sachs and studied at Drexel University. In his previous role as Chief Content Officer, he was responsible for the team that researched and added almost 2000 coins and 220 exchanges on CoinMarketCap.

CZ notes that the topic of a Binance logo tattoo had been brought up multiple times, including on Twitter (X), but he had never had a tattoo and did not consider himself a tattoo person. Luke’s commitment to complete the “crypto arm” was a commitment that Zhao ended up appropriating.

I never had a tattoo before and didn’t consider myself a tattoo guy. But I am sitting there, thoughts racing through my mind: here is a cool dude, who has contributed so much to the crypto space, and a strong supporter of Binance, and he is going to get a Binance tat, and I’m just going to sit here and watch? No, I can’t do that. I need to execute, get in on the action. So I said, “I may be up for it.” And at that moment, I knew it was done. CZ

So, what is the backstory behind the Binance logo? Binance’s team experimented with multiple versions at the start of 2017. The team sought to use two squares to reflect the exchange’s bids and asks, while also echoing the “binary” word in their name (Binance = Binary Finance).

Their first design was too similar to a digital 8, and while the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture, it just didn’t feel right. Tang, the exchange designer, made several variations, and CZ spotted the two diagonal squares on top of one other, with a tiny overlap.

This made sense; if there is an overlap between the bids and asks, a trade ought to happen. CZ seemed to like it after that. However, the “logo” didn’t feel like a logo. Another suggestion was that the team place a larger square, similar to a board, where the first two squares would be.

After all, an exchange platform is a “playground” or a place where things happen, so the board would be the “playground.” The logo remained unimpressive. So, the creative designers thickened the lines (Binance’s present logo).

Not only did the thickened lines improve the appearance, but they also created three smaller blocks in the centre, which formed a chain. A blockchain network. And the middle block also represents transactions, perhaps in the form of a DEX.

Therefore, the Binance logo is horizontally and vertically symmetrical and precisely balanced on its tip. Perfectly equitable and balanced. The history of the Binance logo ends here.

With that information, the three were set to have the tattoo.

What a passion!!

A few minutes after CZ explained the history of the Binance logo, the group was seated at Daryl’s tattoo shop, Naked Skin Tattoo. Luke took advantage of the opportunity and tattooed his company’s logo, CoinMarketCap, complete with letters, on his arm. This experience is one that CZ considers to be a genuine bromance.

All in all, here are the first tattoos of the CoinMarketCap logo and the first 3 of the Binance logo. It was my honor to have done my first ever tattoo with Luke and Gareth. It’s crazy, even by my standards. And I believe they also appreciated the crazy night. Tattooing together is a true bonding experience. CZ

Following the tattoo session, the team always wants to ensure that the founders are committed to their projects before listing coins on Binance. Now, a simple question would suffice. Imagine if Binance’s listing application added questions like:

1. “Are you committed enough to your project that you are willing to tattoo your logo?”

2. “As a founder, have you tattooed your logo on your body yet?”

Would this solve the prevalence of scam projects in the crypto space? Maybe, maybe not. But that could sell the seriousness of a crypto project. However, looking at the case of SBF, that might not happen, considering the lengths project developers have gone to to scam crypto investors