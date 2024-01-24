Cynthia Lummis calls for action against crypto’s bad actors

In a recent development in cryptocurrency regulation, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has reaffirmed her stance that the core issue in the crypto industry is not the assets themselves but the bad actors involved.

In a video statement, Cynthia Lummis, known for supporting the crypto sector, stressed the importance of distinguishing between the innovative potential of crypto assets and the illicit activities carried out by some within the space. She called for intensified efforts by federal investigators to target these bad actors, underlining this approach’s necessity in protecting the evolving industry’s integrity.

Senator Lummis has been a prominent advocate for cryptocurrencies, consistently warning against the dangers of stifling an emerging industry with misinformed decisions. She believes thorough and well-informed regulatory measures are key to fostering a safe and innovative crypto environment. She has been vocal in her belief that appropriate regulation can effectively weed out unlawful activities without hindering the growth and development of legitimate crypto enterprises.

Push for a regulatory framework and the Cynthia Lummis-Gillibrand bill

Senator Lummis emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework during her participation in the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. She pointed out the inadequacies of the current system, where crypto-asset intermediaries operate in a somewhat grey area, lacking explicit guidelines for registration and compliance. Lummis argued that policymakers should focus on making it challenging for crypto asset intermediaries to operate clandestinely while simultaneously creating a viable pathway for compliant crypto exchanges to thrive in the United States.

$900 million in non-crypto (fiat currency) money laundering vs $900,000 in crypto money laundering.



Crypto is clearly not the problem. Criminals and bad actors are.



It would be a historic mistake to crush an entire emerging industry based on incorrect data. https://t.co/TEFEdvGG0o — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 23, 2024

In line with her advocacy for regulation, earlier this year, Senator Lummis reintroduced the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act. This legislation aims to place crypto assets within a well-defined regulatory perimeter. It focuses on combating the use of cryptocurrencies in illegal activities and introduces new penalties for those willfully violating these regulations. The bill is seen as a pivotal step in providing a much-needed framework for the crypto industry, aiming to prevent the operation of bad actors and to establish a sense of security and clarity for investors and businesses involved in the sector.

Debate over crypto’s role in money laundering

A recent debate on Capitol Hill between senators Cynthia Lummis and Elizabeth Warren brought to light the differing views on the role of cryptocurrencies in money laundering activities. Senator Warren cited a case where the Sinaloa Cartel utilized digital assets to launder $900,000, advocating for stricter cryptocurrency regulations.

In response, Senator Lummis pointed out that the same cartel had previously laundered almost $1 billion through traditional fiat currencies. This exchange highlighted the broader issue of money laundering and the need for a comprehensive regulatory approach that addresses both digital and traditional financial systems.

The debate underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in regulating the cryptocurrency industry. It reflects the need for policymakers to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring security. Developing comprehensive frameworks that effectively address illicit finance while accommodating both virtual and traditional currencies is crucial for the future of the financial industry.

Senator Lummis’ efforts to advocate for a clear regulatory framework for the crypto industry have received widespread support from industry experts. They agree that such regulations are essential for preventing bad actors from exploiting the system and providing much-needed stability and certainty for all stakeholders in the crypto industry. As the crypto market continues to evolve, the actions and decisions of policymakers like Senator Lummis will play a pivotal role in shaping its future.