CVEX is ready to launch with $7 Million in funding.

Crypto Valley Exchange (CVEX) successfully raises fund amounting to USD 7 million via two funding rounds. This event mark the preparation for the debut of this DEX mainnet expected in the summer. The financing is a joint venture of Fabric Ventures and Kyber Capital Crypto Fund led by them with other contributions made by various investors including AMDAX, Wave Digital, Funfair Ventures, Seier Capital Family Office, Five T Group, and Saxon. This grant is being channeled to the almost ready testing and launch of CVEX mainnet coins, designed to be the game changer in the cryptocurrency trading of derivatives.

Innovating crypto derivatives trading

CVEX has the potential to revolutionize the derivatives trade through its provision of transparent and cost effective trading methods for both contracts for differences and options. Its novel feature provides commission-free leverage in futures trading and confirms it as an impressive competitor within the field of DEX. The cost efficiency is the very thing that ensures the platform to be the most attractive choice for the traders who look for the greatest trading possibility.

With the launch of CVEX on the Arbitrum network, there will be mainnet’s wallets available from different blockchains like Ethereum, Optimism, BASE and Solana. Reserve deposits to be made in the stable coin of the Circle (USDC) will guarantee the reliability of the transaction basis. The wide spread network coverage proves that CVEX is committed to offering a mutual and inclusive trading environment where there is smoothness in access and integration through a large number of users.

Looking forward

The pivotal moment in the crypto derivatives market very soon to occur is the upcoming launch of CVEX’s mainnet which might establish new standards as to how trading platforms are run in terms of their cost-efficiency and transparency. Upon the entry to the market, the CVEX may bring forward innovation and competition, and hence, provoke other players of the market to review their services.