In a Twitter post, DTC Capital CEO Spencer Noon said he is keeping tabs on CRV (Curve Finance) as the coin can launch the DeFi sector back into the media.

This news on the Defi sector counters the speculation that the buzz is already dying down after previously making the headlines due to its projects.

Well, it’s no longer a secret that CRV is the new coin that would send the DeFi sector back into the news.

Curve finance encourages the creation of liquidity

Curve Finance, with its decentralized exchange, enables the creation of liquidity by offering profits to liquidity providing platforms.

An incentive allows liquidity pools to take payments from transactions carried out on its website. The other incentive is awarding its native CRV tokens to users who have been providing liquidity services when the project started.

An official statement of the firm said:

CRV will be awarded to major liquidity providers on the curve finance platform as we won’t go through the stress of coin offering or sale to the public .

Continuing their statement, the firm said all the clients that are on the platform would be given CRV based on their registration date.

Developers of Curve Finance are not planning to launch the CRV, but Coinbase has announced that it is looking into the prospect of listing the coin when it comes.

According to statistics put together by DeFi Pulse, the Curve Finance project has leapfrogged significant projects in the Defi sector to claim seventh place with the total assets locked worth around $247 million.