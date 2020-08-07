Leading blockchain firm IOST has announced that it has reviewed its IOST DeFi roadmap after it made an update on Medium in the early hours today showcasing projects.

One of the leading firms when blockchain technology is concerned, IOST prides itself as one of the best based on its Proof of Believe algorithm, which is seen as an algorithm for the future.

According to the firm, they are planning on building on the massive hype surrounding the DeFi sector to make a mark in the entire market.

Taking the released roadmap into consideration shows that it has already been in existence since the beginning of last year and would run till the end of the year.

IOST DeFi roadmap boasts of numerous key projects

IOST is a firm that boasts in-depth knowledge in the Defi space and hopes to continue to cement its place as one of the sector’s elites.

The firm noted that they would continue to announce their presence in the Defi sector by developing rich applications. It should be noted that the technology wing of the firm, IOST technologies, boasts some of the best applications in the sector.

In the early parts of 2019, IOST already made their presence known as they started some operations, which was included in their IOST DeFi roadmap.

The firm paved its way into the Defi sector through strategic partnerships with the sector’s high players. The company continues its foray into the wave generating sector through stablecoins projects and other vital Defi projects.

IOST boasts of zero charge transfer fees on its network

Despite huge obstacles resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, IOST has not wavered in its bid to fulfill its plan for the first months of 2020.

The firm hopes that they would greet September with the release of some key applications on their network. With news of Ethereum struggling with transaction fees and the spike in assets fee, IOST boasts of zero charges on transfers.

Interestingly, the firm has initiated user-friendly features on their apps and has promised more updates, which would improve the user interface.

The Defi space is currently generating massive buzz after it was reported that the total value of the projects in the space was over $7.5 billion. Over two months, the market has witnessed massive patronage and seen the value of projects record a massive 700 percent increase.

Going by the IOST DeFi roadmap, the company still has more apps that would push adoption further in the Defi space.