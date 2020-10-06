Blocklete Games, the Blockchain gaming division of Turner Sports, has entered a new partnership today to debut crypto payments for its games. Starting with its flagship game, Blocklete Golf, the players will now be able to purchase and pay for certain features via cryptocurrencies. The crypto payments were enabled by BitPay, the leading digital currency payment processor.

Crypto payment now supported on the first golf Blockchain game

Following the partnership with the payment processor, Blocklete Games now support crypto payments for many services offered in the Blocklete Golf. Precisely, the Ethereum-based golf game now facilitates payments in more than five cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins. They are as follows, Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USD Coin (USDC), Gemini dollar (GUSD), Binance USD (BUSD), and Paxful Standard (PAX).

The addition of crypto payments to Blocklete Games “will have strong appeal to the cryptocurrency community,” said BitPay’s official, Bill Zielke. More so, the development comes as part of Blocklete Games’ transformational move to ensure that players and fans of Blockchain-based games will have more control over the video gaming experience, the Vice President of Turner Sports, Yang Adija, said.

Using the cryptocurrencies, players would be able to avoid certain challenges that come with traditional payment methods. They can mitigate identity thefts and avoid paying high fees with credit cards. Perhaps, BitPay’s partnership with the gaming platform will also expand their reach to many players, especially those inclined to use digital currencies.

Cryptos are going mainstream

The integration of crypto payment support across different platforms is probably one other way by which cryptocurrency awareness and adoption are being pushed. Many people believe that digital currencies are positioned for mainstream adoption, as businesses continue to see the need to facilitate payments in digital methods.

Recently, a major restaurant chain in Singapore rolled out payment support that enables its customers to pay in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether.