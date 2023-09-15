Crypto faces a liquidation nightmare, markets suffer

TL;DR Breakdown

The crypto world can sometimes resemble a toddler on a sugar high – erratic, unpredictable, and full of wild swings. August was no different, proving itself as a brutal month for crypto enthusiasts and investors.

If you thought this was just another typical summer slowdown, you were in for a rude awakening. This wasn’t your garden-variety market dip; this was a full-blown liquidation frenzy.

Venture Capital’s Cold Feet

You’d expect the backbone of the crypto industry, venture capital, to ride out the storm. Think again. Venture capital has been hitting the brakes hard on blockchain investments since the latter half of 2022.

And, if you thought 2022 was tough, 2023 has plunged to a chilling new depth, recording a paltry sum of $401 million. August alone witnessed a pathetic inflow of merely $401.9 million across 77 deals – a 42.7% dip from July. It’s evident; the money bags are skittish.

The figures might seem abstract until you dissect them further. Infrastructure projects, which often serve as the pillars of the digital currency world, registered 18 deals and could only rake in $107 million.

Then we have centralized finance (CeFi), managing to attract just $100 million over a mere three deals.

Now, some optimistic folks might argue that these are merely lagging indicators, hinting that when the rain clouds disperse and the market sentiment turns rosy, the investments will flow right back.

But, as the iconic Tim Draper once pointed out, the investment game is notoriously fickle. Ironically, it’s these downturns that might serve as fertile grounds to discover and nurture robust projects that can weather the next storm when the bulls come charging.

Derivative Debacles & BTC’s Rocky Road

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Bitcoin (BTC). End of August, particularly the 25th, was chaotic to say the least. Why? A staggering $1.9 billion in monthly Bitcoin options was on the expiry horizon.

While BTC’s price managed to maintain its poker face, the markets were buzzing with speculation. Then, as if the drama wasn’t enough, in swept the news about the SEC facing a setback in a court ruling against Grayscale.

For a fleeting moment, hope soared, and prices jumped, touching the $28,000 mark. But as we’ve seen too often, what goes up, must come down. The surge was short-lived, and BTC slumped back to its desolate $26,000 territory.

However, all isn’t gloomy. If you’re looking for a silver lining, the persistent hover around the $26,000 mark could signify a reluctant but steady market support. A glimmer of resilience, if you will, in an otherwise turbulent market landscape.

To wrap things up, August served a grim reminder. Crypto markets are volatile, investments are dicey, and there’s no guaranteed safe haven. While Grayscale’s temporary victory seemed like a beacon of hope, the relentless dip in prices washed away any semblance of euphoria.

With venture capitals retreating and Bitcoin options expiring amidst a whirlwind of speculation, the liquidation nightmare was real and tangible. The crypto space might be the future, but it sure demands a brave heart and a critical eye. One can only hope that the future holds better days for the audacious players of this high-stakes game.

