Drama unfolds: Crypto influencer Ben ‘Bitboy’ Armstrong arrested live on stream

TLDR Ben Armstrong, formerly known as BitBoy, was arrested while livestreaming at Carlos Diaz’s home. He claims Diaz has his Lamborghini.

Police arrived 19 minutes into the stream and arrested Armstrong for loitering and simple assault.

The arrest comes after Armstrong’s split from HIT Network, the owner of the BitBoy Crypto brand. He had been asking for legal battle donations, sparking debate in the crypto community.

Ben Armstrong, the former face of the Bitboy Crypto YouTube channel, found himself in a precarious situation last night. Armstrong was arrested by Gwinnett County police while livestreaming outside the residence of Carlos Diaz, a crypto investor and consultant. Armstrong alleges that Diaz, who has connections to HIT Network, is in possession of his Lamborghini. The arrest comes on the heels of Armstrong’s separation from HIT Network, the company that owns the Bitboy Crypto brand.

During the livestream, Armstrong made several startling claims. He accused Diaz of wanting to kill him and even suggested that Diaz has ties to the mafia. Moreover, Armstrong expressed that he constantly fears for his safety. However, the situation took a turn when local police arrived 19 minutes into the livestream. They questioned Armstrong and conducted a pat-down search.

Unfolding drama and legal troubles

While Armstrong didn’t have a weapon on him, he did admit to having one in the backseat of his car. Additionally, he revealed that a woman named Cassey, with whom he had an affair, was in the car. Armstrong claims his wife is aware of Cassey’s presence. He further alleged that Diaz has been extorting him, sending him death threats, and is responsible for the disappearance of his Lamborghini. The livestream then abruptly ended, leaving viewers in the dark for 17 minutes before it concluded.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong has been charged with loitering/prowling and simple assault by placing another in fear. Diaz, on his part, released home security footage confirming Armstrong’s presence at his residence.

Community reaction and ongoing lawsuits

The crypto community has had mixed reactions to Armstrong’s arrest. Blockchain sleuth “ZachXBT” expressed satisfaction, calling Armstrong one of the “most notorious bad actors in crypto.” This arrest follows a tumultuous period for Armstrong, who was ousted from HIT Network last month due to issues surrounding substance abuse and financial damage to employees. Since his departure, Armstrong has been embroiled in legal battles, even appealing for donations to cover his legal fees, a move that has irked many in the crypto community.

The Lamborghini at the center of this drama was allegedly purchased by HIT Network and given to Armstrong as an employee. When Armstrong was removed from the company, HIT Network decided to sell the luxury car to “recoup funds” that Armstrong allegedly took from the company. This arrest and the surrounding circumstances have only intensified the scrutiny on Armstrong, who once held a prominent position in the crypto education and influencer space.