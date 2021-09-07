What if you could help protect the environment by buying a virtual piece of land that helps in preserving the ocean and the rainforests?

That’s exactly what you can do with Next Earth NFTs, where you can buy a virtual piece of Earth to support The Ocean Cleanup and Amazon Watch. In Next Earth’s ITO, or Initial Tile Offering, over $1.3 million of virtual real estate was sold — 10% of which goes to environmental charities.

A Discord poll was used to allocate funds between these two initiatives, which resulted in The Ocean Cleanup receiving a small majority of allocated funds, and Amazon Watch receiving the rest.

The Ocean Cleanup is a non-profit organization that aims to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. It has developed a system that uses large floating barriers to collect ocean plastic. The company has raised over $21.7 million from supporters to fund its mission.

Amazon Watch is an organization that works to protect the rainforest and the people who live in it. It is also working to create a sustainable model for the use of the forests, to replace the status quo of tremendously destructive deforestation.

Next Earth NFTs For Good

Next Earth is the first decentralized virtual real estate platform.

Anyone can buy a plot of digital land, and one day develop it however they want. It’s similar to the likes of Minecraft or Second Life in some ways, but with a decentralized model, users are in full control of their assets.

The NFT plots can be on the land, over an ocean, over a monument like the Statue of Liberty or a building like the White House, but they all have one thing in common: They help to preserve the environment.

For every virtual plot sold on the platform, 10% goes to environmental charities, such as The Ocean Cleanup and Amazon Watch. The idea is that people can buy virtual land and develop it however they want. In the future, artists will also collaborate on Next Earth by creating pixel art on virtual land tiles.

The Future of Decentralized Virtual Real Estate

Virtual land is a popular concept in both the gaming and real estate industries. There are many different NFT platforms that have popped up over the last couple of years, but few offer a donation component to their offerings, and none have enabled users to get NFT tiles of Earth’s surface.

This is an important feature of Next Earth, as it helps give back to worthy causes while still attracting buyers to the platform. Decentraland is another virtual metaverse platform, but it doesn’t offer NFTs of Earth’s surface.

Virtual real estate will continue to grow in popularity as more people become interested in investing into these assets. With donations being made on Next Earth, the environmental component to the platform can only help increase its appeal with a new generation of investors.

Additionally, the platform also has a referral system that allows users to earn commissions on the friends they refer. This is an excellent way for users to build up a passive income stream by referring people they know who are interested in virtual real estate.

Conclusion

Building a cleaner Earth is the mission of both The Ocean Cleanup and Amazon Watch. It’s a worthy cause and a great use of virtual real estate to support this movement.

With its donation allocations, Next Earth is providing an opportunity for users to give back to these projects while still earning on their virtual land investments.

More virtual real estate platforms should consider adopting this model, as it provides a financial incentive for people to buy Virtual Land while also supporting environmental causes.