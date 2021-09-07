TL;DR Breakdown

Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours

DOT/USD continues into $35 support

DOT is set to test higher lows today

Our Polkadot price analysis suggests bullish signals in the next 24-hours of candlesticks after the coin retested the $35 minor support and is currently attempting to consolidate enough strength to sustain the $30 – $39 price level. Therefore, we are looking forward to an uptrend in the course of the day where Polkadot could build another support at $38 and enjoy a continuation to $40.

The overall cryptocurrency market trades bullishly, with market leaders BTC and ETH gaining more than 2.5 percent in the last 24 hours, Solana emerging the best performer after a 20 percent gain and ADA increasing by 3 percent.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours: Polkadot still breaks through $35

According to our daily Polkadot price analysis, the DOT/USD underwent a tight daily range of $33 – $35.5 over the last 24-hours. Trading volume increased by 30.50 percent on the daily chart and raked over $2.314 billion. Coin Market Cap data indicated a total market capitalization of $34.7 billion after a 2.93 percent improvement. Polkadot is ranked position #9 overall among the top ten altcoins by market cap.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart: DOT ready to reverse again?

On the 4-hour Polkadot price analysis chart, we see the Polkadot price action advocating for another push higher on the 24-hour chart.

Polkadot price has undergone rapid bullish momentum over the past month. From the previous July swing low of $10.5, DOT/USD has gained more than 250 percent to the $35 mark.

However, buyers failed to attain higher gains and, after a several-day consolidation, DOT reversed. After a drop of 15 percent, support was found above $29.40, and later the coin would reverse once again above $30.

The $30 support has since been retested multiple times, with the $29 mark acting as seller resistance. With the last one seen yesterday on the 2-day chart. As long as the support holds, we can expect the Polkadot price to reverse later today and quickly advance to $38.

Polkadot Price Analysis: Conclusion

Our 24-hour Polkadot price analysis is bullish and indicates positive signals above $35. We are expecting the coin to prepare for further upsides as the DOT/USD rallies higher and higher in the second week of September. You can read some of our articles as you wait for a retracement in the next 24-hours, Decentralized Exchanges, Wrapped Bitcoin as well as NFT Marketplace.