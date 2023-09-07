Crypto firm Linus Financial settles with SEC over regulatory violations

TL;DR Breakdown

The crypto firm failed to register the offer and sale of its interest-bearing accounts, which allowed U.S. investors to exchange fiat currency for Linus Financial's promise to pay interest.

Linus Financial has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following allegations of failing to register its retail crypto lending product.

Nashville-based crypto services firm, Linus Financial, has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following allegations of failing to register its retail crypto lending product. The SEC announced this settlement, which centers on Linus’s crypto lending offering known as “Linus Interest Accounts.”

The issue at hand arose from Linus Financial’s failure to register the offer and sale of its interest-bearing accounts, which allowed U.S. investors to exchange fiat currency for Linus Financial’s promise to pay interest. According to an SEC order, this offering was considered a securities offering, and Linus Financial did not meet the requirements for an exemption from SEC registration. Consequently, the SEC found that the company was obligated to register its offerings and sales of these interest-bearing accounts.

Crypto firm Linus Financial vs. SEC

The settlement reached between Linus Financial and the SEC includes an important caveat. The SEC has opted not to impose civil penalties on Linus Financial. This decision appears to be a result of the company’s cooperation with the regulatory body and its prompt remedial actions. Stacy Bogert, associate director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, emphasized that while the SEC will continue to hold companies accountable for their actions, they also want to encourage cooperation and swift corrective measures when regulatory problems surface.

Bogert noted in a statement,

“Today’s settlement provides a valuable message to other market participants about the importance of cooperation and remediation.”

This sentiment underscores the SEC’s aim to foster a regulatory environment where companies take responsibility for their actions and work proactively to address any compliance issues.

In a related development on the same day, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a strong warning to operators of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

The CFTC revealed that it had taken legal action against several DeFi platforms, including Opyn, ZeroEx, and Deridex, reaching settlements in these cases. This move underscores the increasing scrutiny that DeFi platforms are facing from regulatory bodies as they seek to ensure compliance within the rapidly evolving crypto and blockchain space.

