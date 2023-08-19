Crypto.com to list PayPal USD

TL;DR Breakdown

PayPal payment company made waves by becoming the first major player in fintech to introduce the PYUSD stablecoin. As a result of the buzz surrounding it, many crypto exchanges are adding the stablecoin to their platform.

The latest on the list is Crypto.com. The platform has decided to be part of the early listing of the stablecoin. The crypto platform announced today that it will list PayPal USD (PYUSD) on its platform. According to the announcement, deposits of PYUSD have been enabled, with trading coming soon, thus, joining the list of 250+ supported cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the crypto exchange.

However, since the announcement, Crypto.com’s wallet shows interaction with the PYUSD contract. At the moment, the contract and the Paxos Treasury hold about 99 percent of the total supply, with the remainder used in test transactions. As of the time of writing, there are 42 holders and a total of 242 transfers.

PayPal USD stablecoin, backed by U.S. dollar deposits, is an ERC-20 token issued by Paxos Trust Company on the Ethereum blockchain network. The coin’s use cases include enabling fast and efficient money transfers. It is also programmable and created to link traditional finance and Web3.

BitMart and ByBit are also part of the crypto exchanges that have recently listed PayPal’s USD.

PayPal faces challenges

Despite the buzz around PYUSD, There has been a lot of discussion among industry experts about PayPal USD (PYUSD) and its potential technical and efficiency issues. Some have raised concerns about the true backing of the US dollar and the high transaction fees associated with PYUSD. These concerns have led to doubts about PayPal’s ability to issue a stablecoin effectively.

Recently, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK implemented stricter rules for the cryptocurrency market. Due to these strict rules, PayPal announced it would temporarily suspend UK customers’ ability to purchase cryptocurrencies through its platform starting in October. The decision is intended to ensure compliance with the new rules governing crypto promotions.

PayPal has stated that it is committed to collaborating closely with regulators worldwide to adhere to the relevant rules and regulations in the markets where it operates. The company reassured its customers in the UK that they would still be able to hold and sell their cryptocurrency holdings at any time.