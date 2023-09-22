Crypto’s CoinShares goes hard for U.S. investors

TL;DR Breakdown

Ah, CoinShares.

Just when you think the European titan had flexed all its crypto muscles, it unveils a move that’s turning heads and raising eyebrows. The company’s latest venture?

Diving headfirst into the turbulent waters of the U.S. crypto market with a new hedge fund division, aptly named CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions. It’s a gutsy move, especially considering the present regulatory stormclouds hovering over American skies.

Taking On the Land of Opportunity

CoinShares isn’t tiptoeing around the edges; they’re making a full-blown entrance. Their new hedge fund division is their answer to the clamoring demand for cryptocurrency products from the American public. Why? Perhaps because crypto has, time and again, proven to be a tantalizing dance of potential windfalls interspersed with a few crushing blows.

Yet, what stands out is Lewis Fellas’ clear-eyed view on the whole affair. The head of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions speaks a truth that resonates – that the crypto journey, with its grand promises, has its fair share of ephemeral victories. The landscape is forever in flux, and as it evolves, so do the needs of institutional investors.

And here’s where it gets juicy. Since the dawn of 2023, Fellas and his elite group have been hatching plans, sharpening strategies, and sculpting the perfect platform.

They’ve been busy bees, creating investment products that bridge the yawning gap between old-school investors and the glitzy world of digital assets.

From what we gather, CoinShares is prepping to bring a smorgasbord of these crypto offerings to the U.S. From baseline beta strategies to intricate alpha strategies, and even some spicy hybrids in between, they’ve got something for everyone.

A European Behemoth in Uncle Sam’s Backyard

The move isn’t without its pitfalls. Let’s not forget that CoinShares, though a heavyweight in the crypto world, is still a foreigner in the U.S. territory.

While they’ve showcased their prowess by launching an array of exchange-traded products over the years, it remains to be seen how they’ll fare in this new playground.

The company’s past is littered with impressive milestones: the debut of their Bitcoin exchange-traded product in 2015, an Ethereum ETP in 2017, and a comprehensive research wing that dives deep into the digital asset market. It’s no secret they’ve been a major player, but the U.S. market? That’s a different ball game altogether.

The U.S. is a land where giants like Coinbase and Binance.US are grappling with lawsuits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations of offering unregistered securities.

And amidst this chaos, Coinbase has been scuttling around, seeking greener pastures outside U.S. borders. One has to wonder if CoinShares is walking into a minefield.

CoinShares’ grand entrance into the U.S. market is either a mark of incredible confidence or breathtaking audacity. Perhaps a dash of both.

While they are certainly showing some mettle with this move, the looming question remains: Is this venture destined for stardom or will it get ensnared in the gnarly web of U.S. regulations? Only time will tell.

One thing’s for sure, though – they’ve got everyone’s attention, including mine. And in the world of crypto, where fortunes are made and lost in the blink of an eye, that’s half the battle won.

