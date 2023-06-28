Crypto boom in Hong Kong puts major banks in a dilemma

TL;DR Breakdown

With the surging popularity of cryptocurrencies, Hong Kong finds itself in the center of a global shift. The escalating growth of the digital coin market in this financial powerhouse has placed significant banking institutions, such as HSBC and Standard Chartered, in a complex quandary.

Between a rock and a hard place

These banks have to balance the growing demand for banking services in the crypto industry with the potential risks associated with it.

Historical missteps like HSBC’s fine for its role in facilitating illicit activities of Latin American drug cartels raise concerns about delving into the murky waters of cryptocurrency.

Moreover, the recent legal actions taken by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase have only intensified these reservations.

Nevertheless, Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global crypto hub demands the involvement of these key players in the banking sector. As a home for significant crypto ventures, such as the stablecoin Tether and the now-defunct exchange FTX, Hong Kong’s intentions are clear.

A tug of war with crypto firms

Many crypto exchanges have found it challenging to establish banking relationships, and according to Gaven Cheong, a partner at the law firm Tiang & Partners, this is putting a strain on Hong Kong’s crypto ecosystem.

The reluctance of banks to deal with crypto exchanges primarily stems from concerns around their potential association with criminal activities.

In response, Hong Kong’s regulatory bodies are exerting pressure on banks to accommodate the burgeoning crypto industry, and are actively engaging with prominent players within the field.

A recent example was a meeting with Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of the New York crypto exchange Gemini, who afterward expressed optimism about Hong Kong’s crypto future via social media.

However, the rationale behind Hong Kong’s drive to attract crypto firms is somewhat of a mystery to the broader finance community, given the inherent risks and recent challenges experienced within the industry.

Speculations range from it being a strategic move by Beijing to test crypto regulations before possible implementation in mainland China to it being a competitive reaction to Singapore’s rising influence as an Asian financial hub.

Regardless of the motives, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is exerting significant pressure on banks to cater to crypto firms.

It has even suggested that banks consider providing services to crypto firms yet to secure a license from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), causing a sense of unease.

Unfortunately, the regulator cannot provide full assurances to these banks due to the potential legal implications should any crypto exchange engage in criminal activities.

The responsibility to take action in such scenarios lies with law enforcement agencies, potentially including the US Department of Justice, not the HKMA.

This situation poses a substantial risk for banks like HSBC and Standard Chartered, which face a tough choice between appeasing Hong Kong’s regulatory bodies and risking potential legal action.

As this situation unfolds, these banks tread a tightrope, attempting to strike a balance between meeting the expectations of regulators and protecting their interests.

The burgeoning crypto boom in Hong Kong presents not only an opportunity but also a significant challenge. How major banks navigate this tumultuous landscape will be a litmus test for their future strategies in an increasingly digital world.

