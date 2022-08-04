logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Crypto ATMs return to Japan for the first time since 2018

Crypto
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Crypto ATMs Return to Tokyo, Osaka for First Time Since 2018.
  • The current system which requires a few days to move funds from an exchange to a local bank account would be sped up by the BTMs.

After a protracted four-year absence, crypto ATMs, or BTMs as they are known locally, are once again available in Japan.

Gaia Co., Ltd., a local cryptocurrency exchange company, declared on Tuesday that it will soon introduce BTMs that back Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ether (ETH), as well as Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

During the Crypto winter of 2018, local exchange Coincheck was hacked for $530 million, bringing the local sector to its knees and diminishing interest in crypto ATMs. This is said as the main reason why the Country has not had any active digital assets despite Bitcoin ATMs having made their breakthrough in Tokyo as early as 2014.

According to a story published on Wednesday by local media outlet Mainichi Shimbun, In Japan, a locally registered cryptocurrency company has never erected a Bitcoin ATM before. 

Users must register with the company to receive a unique card to withdraw money from the BTMs. Once authorized, users can use their smartphones to send crypto assets to the BTM and then use them to withdraw cash in yen.

The Japanese-language publication noted that the country’s existing withdrawal process, which frequently requires a few days to move funds from an exchange to a local bank account, would be sped up by the BTMs.

The BTMs will be set in locations throughout Tokyo and Osaka, but the company has stated plans to install 50 BTMs across the nation within the following year. Within the following three years, the company said it hoped to extend the installed base to 130 BTMs.

Has an interest in cryptocurrencies been restored?

The maximum withdrawal amount from the BTMs currently stands at  $2,243, or 300,000 Japanese yen, per day, with a per-transaction maximum of $747, or 100,000 Japanese yen. The restricted withdrawals are a component of compliance measures against Anti-money laundering (AML).

In the wake of the Coincheck hack and the $500 million Mt. Gox crypto exchange hack in 2014, the government decided to take a hands-off policy and delegate monitoring to the self-regulatory organization Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA).

But it seems like the government has renewed interest in supporting the market’s growth this year.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Crypto ATMs return to Japan for the first time since 2018
04 August, 2022
2 mins read
Optimism price analysis: Op surges to $2.09, gaining 24 percent more
04 August, 2022
2 mins read
Galoy, a fintech firm, raises $4 million
04 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cronos, and Chainlink Daily Price Analyses – 3 August Roundup
04 August, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA resists downfall below $0.45
04 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Crypto ATMs return to Japan for the first time since 2018
04 August, 2022
2 mins read
Galoy, a fintech firm, raises $4 million
04 August, 2022
2 mins read
MicroStrategy's CEO, Michael Saylor, folds amid a $1B loss
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Hashed's LUNA portfolio crashed from $3.6 billion to $3k
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood set to dismiss 23% of its workforce
03 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us