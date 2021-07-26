TL;DR Breakdown

Crypto ATM installation has surged by around 70 percent across the seven seas.

The dominance of crypto payments has become visible to every major firm.

Major partnerships and installation drives along with El Salvador adoption have been cited as reasons.

The adoption of Blockchain is bringing new opportunities into the picture. The crypto ATM installation process is highly active across the world these days. Radar, one of the very well-known Coin ATMs, has recently published some data stating that crypto ATM Installation has increased by 71.73% in just 2021.

The count has now climbed from 13,993 on new year’s day to 24,030 on the reported date.

The crypto ATM installation surge

In 2020, the number of ATMs around the world grew to 119.56% which resulted in 13,993 machines at the end of the year. A total of 7,620 fresh ATMs surfaced. However, it’s a little more than half a year and the world has got 10,037 new ATMs till now.

Radar’s data shows that the ATM installation process is at its peak with approximately 52.3 installations per day.

The United States is ranked first in this process by achieving 48 ATMs a day. The data from the month of March shows the count has increased to 177% in just a year when the total was 16,835.

Partnerships caused the surge

These ATMs are powered by 42 major producers from the field and 75 nations have the accessibility till now. Coin ATM Radar’s report adds that 40.9% of market shares are in control of Genesis Coin and 24% are in the hands of General Bytes.

The rest of the market is acquired by many big market players.

BTC Depot and Circle K have joined hands leading to the establishment of a whopping 700 Bitcoin ATMs, which has caught the attention of everyone in the US.