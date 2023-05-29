Crypto-AI industry faces downturn with $1B lost in 90 days

TL;DR Breakdown

In 3 months, the largest AI crypto by market cap, graph (GRT), lost 12.27%, while Singularitynet (AGIX) lost 8.25% against the U.S. dollar.

74 crypto-AI digital currencies had a market worth of more than $4 billion three months ago. Since then, the AI-centric crypto market has lost more than $1 billion in value.

Declining interest in crypto-AI indicates an industry decline as valuations fall. The steep fall in global search interest in crypto-AI reflects the sector’s shifting patterns. Leading AI-focused cryptocurrencies like Graph (GRT) and SingularityNET (AGIX) have recently seen major value declines. The crypto-AI market faces difficulties as market confidence and transaction volume decline.

Crypto-AI global market interest drops sharply, reflecting changing trends

Data from several sources suggest that interest in and valuation of crypto-AI initiatives are declining. According to Google Trends’ global search statistics, “crypto-AI” peaked in early February 2023 with a score of 100. However, in the last 90 days, the rating has fallen to a low of 22. Slovenia, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Lebanon, and Nigeria are the top five nations now searching for “crypto ai.”

With considerable advances among the top cryptocurrencies focused on AI, the whole crypto-AI economy reached a $4 billion milestone in February. This increase came after Microsoft invested significantly in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Since then, the industry has suffered enormous losses. Data from cryptoslate.com shows that the value of the AI token economy has been reduced by $730 million.

The largest crypto-AI asset by market capitalization, Graph (GRT), has lost 10.71% of its value during the previous month. The second-largest AI-focused cryptocurrency asset, SingularityNET (AGIX), has fared even worse, falling 29.58% during the same period. The value of Fetch (FET), the third-largest AI token, has decreased by 14.36% during the last 30 days. Most of these losses happened over the previous trading week, coinciding with a general decrease in the market for cryptocurrencies.

The price of crypto tokens related to artificial intelligence has dropped overall by 7.38%. It has been very difficult, with a reported decline of 15.70% over the previous week. The cryptocurrency AI sector currently has a $325.58 million 24-hour global transaction volume.

AI crypto coins: What are they?

A cryptocurrency that uses artificial intelligence technology in its operations is called AI crypto coins, also known as artificial intelligence coins or tokens. Such currencies might provide a specialized testing ground for new AI and ML models, apps, and algorithms in a decentralized and open environment.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, AI crypto coins use machine learning algorithms and natural language processing to analyze market trends, anticipate future events, and carry out automated trades. Investors view them as a more flexible and responsive investment alternative because of their capacity to learn from and respond to market developments.

Risks associated with crypto-AI

While there are many advantages to using artificial intelligence in the crypto market, there are also several hazards, such as regulatory barriers, volatility, technological problems, and ethical dilemmas. The following are some of the primary dangers posed by crypto-AI:

Lack of regulation: Since AI cryptocurrencies are still a relatively new technology, there is little market regulation. This may foster a climate where fraud and scams are more likely to happen.

Volatility: AI cryptocurrencies are prone to significant degrees of volatility, just like all other cryptocurrencies. Government rules, hacking, and investor sentiment are just a few variables that might impact the market. Investors may suffer big losses as a result of this volatility.

Technical difficulties: The accuracy of the evaluated data will determine how well AI is used in the crypto market. The AI system could decide incorrectly if the data is faulty or lacking. Technical problems that could result in money loss or security breaches, like smart contract code mistakes, are also possible.

Are AI cryptocurrencies Safe?

Several factors, including market mood, governmental restrictions, the technology used, and the security measures in place, impact the security of AI cryptocurrencies.

While applying AI to the crypto sector can improve productivity and decision-making, it does not automatically guarantee security. Artificial intelligence cryptocurrencies are vulnerable to hacking, just like any other cryptocurrency. Hackers who gain access to an AI trading system can steal money or influence the market.