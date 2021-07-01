TL;DR Breakdown

• The United States and the Netherlands have the best figures in crypto adoption.

• El Salvador, Cambodia, and Lebanon have poor crypto reception due to their internet speed.

Several retail investors around the world are embracing cryptocurrencies. Blockchain technology-focused ATMs have emerged, bringing many features for the average merchant. The United States and El Salvador appear to be the leading countries in crypto adoption.

Small Business Price, a business information website in London, showed that at least 25 countries want cryptocurrencies. The study looked at the top 66 countries based on their population and several key factors in recent years. The analysis is also based on the events that surround crypto from 2018 to the present.

Crypto adoption forecast

Taking all the numbers, the company thinks that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Dogecoin, Ripple, and Zcash are more popular. In crypto adoption, the United States has shown more interest, especially in the State of Texas. However, the cryptocurrency market has also been regularized in the country.

North America has the most significant number of crypto ATMs per person in the world. Even the uptake of crypto technology by the population breaks the standards and is therefore very popular. The United States is moving towards rapid crypto adoption and provides for merchant safety.

The second place of crypto adoption in Hong Kong focuses much more on mining than on passive investments. This occurs because the country has a good internet speed and the payment for electricity service is low. However, since Beijing is fighting for a crypto ban, many companies have left the country in Asia.

The Netherlands ranks third among the promoters of this new financial technology by new investors. According to figures, the country has had over 50 thousand crypto investments per month, so its demand is high. The popularity of the Netherlands over crypto is because internet speed is perfect for mining.

New countries accepting cryptocurrencies

But the United States, China, and the Netherlands are not the only ones with good crypto adoption because new players have entered. El Salvador, Lebanon, Cambodia, and Iran occupy the final spots on the list but promise crypto-based tax-havens. Limiting these countries from being a powerhouse for the crypto market is their low internet speed.

Crypto has been around since 2008, when the first Bitcoin was decrypted on a never-before-seen blockchain. At first, Bitcoin was just a game, but it is trading above $32,000.

As cryptocurrencies get older and have participation from the leading regions, other countries will adopt them. It is a virtual market with many plans for the future and that the investor, retailer, or wholesaler can take advantage of.