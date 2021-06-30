TL;DR Breakdown

BTC moved higher yesterday.

Clear higher high set overnight.

Market set to retrace later today.

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for the remainder of today as a clear higher high was set overnight, and the market moved lower over the past hours. Therefore, BTC/USD should see a lot more downside over the next 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin and Etherum have lost more than 5 percent, with the rest of the altcoins following this trend.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

BTC/USD moved in a range of $34,474 – $36,542, indicating a strong amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 10 percent and totals $33.2 billion. The total market capitalization stands around $648 billion, resulting in market dominance of 46 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – BTC starts to retrace again

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Bitcoin price moving lower over the past hours, indicating further downside to follow later today.

The overall market structure trades with a slight bearish momentum over the past weeks after the market set a higher high around the $41,000 mark on the 15th of June and failed to move higher from there.

What followed was a sharp retracement over the following weeks to the $29,000 support. This price action development set the BTC/USD price action structure bearish again as a new lower low was established.

Over the past week, BTC/USD moved higher until the $35,000 mark offered some resistance. What followed was another push lower that resulted in a higher low set above the $30,000 mark.

From there, Bitcoin started to rally once again and established a slightly higher high at $37,000, indicating bulls are looking to move the market back towards the $37,500 resistance, which served as the central point for BTC/USD over the past weeks.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today as the market set a higher high yesterday and currently starts to retrace to set another higher low. Once Bitcoin sets a higher low, we can expect bulls to push the market even higher over the next week.

