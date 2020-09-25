Brazil planning to issue coronavirus vaccines starting January 2021

Blockchain technology will be used to trace the vaccination

Brazil eyeing China’s CoronaVac

Brazil is dispensing coronavirus vaccination nationwide, and the plan is to leverage blockchain to monitor the progress. A new YouTube webinar shared by Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security engaged in talks regarding the value of blockchain technology in various areas.

During the discussions, talks on the influence blockchain technology have had in tracking the novel coronavirus pandemic emerged. On September 9, Brazil’s health minister reportedly announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would commence January next year. The South American country is now planning to utilize the National Health Data Network (RNDS), which is based on the blockchain during the exercise.

Coronavirus vaccination to start in January

The blockchain system, created using Hyperledger’s Fabric blockchain structure, will keep an eye on anybody who has been vaccinated. According to Raposo Oliveira, the coordinator of system developments in Brazil’s Ministry of Health, the coronavirus vaccine is within the blockchain system. It will assist in tracking whoever takes a vaccine.

After each coronavirus vaccination, the blockchain system will get information regarding who got the vaccine. Afterward, the system will record the data on the blockchain. According to Oliviera, the blockchain system’s goal is to boost information exchange within the Health Care Network, enabling progressive care in both the public and private health sectors.

Furthermore, the RNDS system allegedly enables more significant cases and vaccination tracing, efficient data management, and clarity. Moreover, apart from monitoring coronavirus vaccinations, the system also contains other patients’medical history patients, including the diagnosis and medications.

The fight against coronavirus

Brazil is adapting to a coronavirus vaccine created as a partnership between the British Pharmaceutical firm, AstraZeneca, and Oxford University. The vaccine is called the Oxford Vaccine. Furthermore, Brazil is watching a vaccine from China dubbed CoronaVac. Notably, the vaccination was developed as a vaccination partnership between two nations.