CorionX, the blockchain platform built to strengthen DeFi and Stablecoins, has launched its Initial DEX Offering (IDO).

Pioneering its way with the #MoneyInTheRightDirection movement, CorionX enables widescale adoption of DeFi and Stablecoins with its CORX token. CORX will be listed on Uniswap and Tokenizer; two of the largest Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes) available to date.

Utilizing the Tokenizer platform, CorionX brings about its IDO. Having started on the 2nd November 2020, the CORX IDO is set to finish on the 15th of November – less than six days away.

What is an IDO?

Looking back to the first example of an IDO, the Raven protocol event spanned just 24 hours, offering three percent of the total token supply. The event enabled traders to purchase each Raven token for only 0.00005 BNB.

In comparison to an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), an IDO is essentially the same, except on the DEX market.

The CORX token, this IDO functions in the same manner.

The CorionX IDO

CorionX sets a modest fundraising goal of $200,000 for their IDO using their Ethereum platform-based CORX token. The minimum investment is set at $20 for purchases of the utility ERC20 token.

Established under Switzerland’s jurisdiction, some areas are restricted from purchasing CORX, such as the U.S, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

Of a total supply of 400,000,000 CORX, a quarter of that (100 million) are in circulation.

The Goal of the CorionX IDO

Establishing a robust initial presence through the IDO, they aim to use this fundraising target to accelerate its plans.

With a successful IDO, CORX can hope to reach its goal of providing:

The next-gen of mobile payments that are faster, cheaper, and more scalable

The ultimate platform to promote DeFi and Stablecoin adoption

To improve upon/remove all current transactional limitations (cost/speed/bottlenecking, etc.)

After the 15th of November, we shall see whether the CorionX IDO takes the crypto world by storm – or sinks beneath the tides.