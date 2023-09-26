Congress demands that Gary Gensler approve Bitcoin ETFs

TLDR Four U.S. Representatives are pressuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler to promptly approve the listing of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

They argue the SEC’s reluctance appears inconsistent and discriminatory, especially in light of Grayscale Investments’ recent court victory over a similar matter.

The ever-volatile realm of cryptocurrency is again at the center of a heated debate in Washington. This time, it’s all about the contentious decision-making of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding Bitcoin ETFs.

Four unyielding U.S. Representatives are now leading the charge, challenging the SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, to rethink and swiftly approve the listings of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Lawmakers Cry Foul Over Delayed Bitcoin ETF Decisions

It’s a curious matter when the United States, renowned for its innovative financial markets, lags behind in embracing the digital age’s financial instruments.

Reps. Mike Flood, Wiley Nickel, Tom Emmer, and Ritchie Torres argue that the SEC’s current posture on bitcoin ETFs smacks of inconsistency and discrimination. Their concern, frankly, is the alleged bias against spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.

Highlighting Grayscale Investments’ recent legal win, the Congress members pointed out the court’s assertion that the SEC’s denial was both “arbitrary and capricious.”

Grayscale’s recent tussle with the SEC involved the agency’s refusal to green-light its proposal to convert Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot bitcoin ETP. The Court’s ruling? Grayscale’s proposed bitcoin ETP was eerily similar to already approved bitcoin futures ETPs.

Essentially, the court couldn’t find a logical reason for the SEC’s rejection. So, why then, these Representatives ask, is there such hesitancy to approve spot crypto ETF applications?

SEC’s Questionable Stance in the Spotlight

Under Gensler’s tenure, the SEC’s messaging around digital assets seems to be a mixed bag. On one hand, Gensler urges digital asset firms to “come in and register” with the SEC. Yet, on the flip side, the Commission remains eerily quiet about approving bitcoin ETFs – even after the damning court decision.

A regulated spot bitcoin ETF isn’t just a whimsical request. It’s an essential tool, a bridge to making access to bitcoin more transparent and safer. And let’s not even dive into the potential it offers in boosting investor confidence.

The four Representatives rightly believe that it’s Congress’ duty to ensure that the SEC doesn’t drag its feet but approves investment products that adhere to the standards set out by the legislators themselves.

Anticipation Looms Ahead of Key Hearing

With Gensler’s upcoming appearance before the House Financial Services Committee, many eyes will be locked onto the event, anticipating a showdown.

And considering that the four vocal lawmakers are also members of this committee, we can safely expect fireworks. Yet, as these Representatives strive for clarity and action on the Bitcoin ETF front, the looming possibility of a government shutdown due to unrelated budgetary disagreements threatens to overshadow these proceedings.

In the midst of this, let’s not forget: the SEC has been eerily quiet. No approval for any spot BTC ETFs, despite the expectation that the Commission would reconsider pending ETF applications post their courtroom loss to Grayscale.

In a move that raised eyebrows, the SEC further delayed decisions on ETF applications from industry heavyweights, including BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Fidelity.

It’s a dance of hesitation, delay, and indecision. But as the world moves rapidly towards more open financial systems and digital innovations, the question remains: Can the U.S., a pioneer in so many fields, afford to remain on the sidelines in the crypto ETF arena?

It’s high time for answers. And action.