Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) partners with PayPal to accept crypto as a form of payment

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has started accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its online services. This initiative makes the DMV the first government agency in the state to embrace digital assets for financial transactions.

PayPal crypto enables payments for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations

To facilitate this new payment option, the DMV said it has partnered with PayPal, which will act as the sole payment provider for cryptocurrency transactions. Customers seeking to pay for services like driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations can now opt to use PayPal’s crypto payment feature.

Upon selection, PayPal will convert the chosen cryptocurrency into dollars and forward the payment to the DMV. A service fee of $1 plus 1.83% of the total DMV transaction will be applied when opting for cryptocurrency payments. Additional PayPal fees may also be incurred.

“At DMV, we’re always looking for ways to better serve Coloradans and leverage technology to offer our services, This new online cryptocurrency payment option is yet another way the DMV is providing innovative and convenient service delivery to our customers.” Electra Bustle, senior director of the DMV

Colorado continues to lead in governmental adoption of cryptocurrency

This is not Colorado’s first foray into the world of digital assets. The state was the first to accept cryptocurrency for tax payments, also facilitated through PayPal. Moreover, Colorado has been a pioneer in implementing blockchain technology for governmental infrastructure since 2019, following the passage of the state’s Cyber Coding Cryptology for State Records Act. The city of Denver even conducted the first U.S. election using blockchain technology for overseas ballots.

While the adoption of cryptocurrency for tax payments in Colorado has reportedly been slow, the DMV’s new initiative could catalyze broader acceptance of digital assets in governmental transactions.

The move comes as other states, including California, Florida, and New York, are considering similar payment options. The DMV’s decision to accept cryptocurrency payments aligns with Colorado’s ongoing efforts to be at the forefront of technological innovation in governance. It also highlights the increasing role of third-party financial platforms like PayPal in facilitating the integration of digital assets into mainstream financial systems.