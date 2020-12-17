TL;DR

Coinbase set to go public, submits IPO drafts wit SEC

Messari, previously, tips Coinbase to go public

Coinbase IPO, one of many to come in 2021 – Demirors

Coinbase goes public is set to be the next reality as it has filed for its Initial Public Offering with the Security and Exchange Comission.

Coinbase announced in a tweet that they had submitted a draft registration form (Form S1) with the Security and Exchange Commission. Traditionally, Form S1 are usually filed by companies set to go public offering.

We have confidentially submitted our draft registration (Form S1) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. https://t.co/U6d0sVz0aX — Coinbase (@coinbase) December 17, 2020

Coinbase plans to go public comes several months after it raised $8 billion at a valuation round. Similarly, the firm has previously been rumoured to plot an IPO previously.

Back then, Coinbase was negotiating with investment banks and law firms about its IPO. However, then they did not submit an IPO with SEC.

Asset research firm Messari has tipped the exchange to go public previously owing to strength in the crypto custody and its good relationships with regulators which other exchanges barely have.

Coinbase shares have been priced on secondary markets for $7-12 billion.



Could it be crypto's first mega IPO? 👇 — Messari (@MessariCrypto) December 10, 2020

As Coinbase goes public, what the future holds

As Coinbase goes public, it undoubtedly is good news for other crypto firms who would be eyeing similar move now. Coinbase being one of the top leading exchange firms, has had a good working relationship with regulators in the U.S.

Although its application is yet to be reviewed, crypto enthusiasts have been waiting to acquire shares of a crypto firm and this has a lot of prospect as SEC rigorous registration among other factors have stalled IPO processes.

Meltem Demirors, CoinShares CSO, in a statement that as Coinbase goes public, the IPO would be monstrous and would be just one out of several, IPO the crypto community would see next year.

2020 for Coinbase

The year has been tricky for many; similarly, Coinbase have had its own fair share of drama in the year.

Brian Armstrong letter, however, he stated that employees keep politics out of the workplace as 5 percent of the firm’s staff left.

Similarly, it was reported that 15 black staffs left the firm owing to racist company culture.