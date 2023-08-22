Coinbase’s debt buyback offer upgraded because of this

Description When the storms roll in, only the most adaptable sail smoothly through. Coinbase, a major player in the crypto exchange world, demonstrated this adaptability, proving once again that, in the fierce seas of cryptocurrency, quick adjustments are key to survival. The Buyback Stumble and the Ensuing Strategy Change Coinbase had launched a substantial debt buyback … Read more

When the storms roll in, only the most adaptable sail smoothly through. Coinbase, a major player in the crypto exchange world, demonstrated this adaptability, proving once again that, in the fierce seas of cryptocurrency, quick adjustments are key to survival.

The Buyback Stumble and the Ensuing Strategy Change

Coinbase had launched a substantial debt buyback program of $150 million earlier this month, showing an intent to regain its financial footing amidst a capricious market. However, the company’s strategy hit a roadblock, encountering a lukewarm response from investors.

With expectations set high, the return from this buyback scheme looked more like a trickle than a flood. Merely $50 million of bonds found their way back to Coinbase out of the ambitious target.

But stagnation isn’t a term in Coinbase’s dictionary. Instead of wallowing in the disappointment of the initial buyback results, the exchange promptly hiked its offer on the 3.625% senior notes due in 2031.

The bid was raised from 64.5 cents to a more enticing 67.5 cents on the dollar. This move was designed to lure investors and rejuvenate their buyback ambition.

Those who had jumped on the initial offer and didn’t withdraw their notes would now reap the benefits of the increased consideration, along with accrued interest on their bonds.

A Look Back at Coinbase’s Bond History

The story of Coinbase’s 3.625% senior notes goes back to September 2021. This was a time just before the chilling winds of the crypto bear market began to blow, leaving many in the industry grappling with fluctuating fortunes.

Coinbase had issued exactly $1 billion of these senior notes then, close to par value. However, dark days loomed ahead. By December 2022, the notes had plunged to an alarming low – 47 cents on the dollar.

This dip was exacerbated when Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, rang alarm bells, cautioning of a potential 50% revenue dip in light of the overarching crypto downturn. Fortunately for the exchange, the notes’ value resurged, settling around 64.5 cents on the dollar.

However, Coinbase’s challenges were far from over. Even while being at the receiving end of allegations concerning the sale of unregistered securities, as flagged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase managed to float.

Its stock remarkably rallied by 50% post the lawsuit announcement. Though, in a typical crypto roller-coaster fashion, recent trends show the company surrendering most of these gains.

The market’s unpredictable nature has even influenced decision-making for industry giants. Cathie Wood, the brains behind ARK Invest, last month liquidated $12 million worth of Coinbase stock. This came after she was notably bullish on Coinbase throughout much of 2022.

In the crypto arena, dynamism is the name of the game. Coinbase, through its decision to upgrade the debt buyback offer, displays a willingness to bend but not break. As the firm navigates the whirlwinds of change, its every move will be keenly observed by a market that never sleeps.