CODI Finance is super excited to announce the launch of the much-awaited staking program, CODI is now offering an easy, secure way to earn staking rewards.

$CODI investors can now rest easy as they now have the opportunity to bolster their earnings effortlessly, thanks to this new program. Staking lets you earn income with your tokens by participating in the network of a particular asset, when you stake your CODI tokens you make the underlying blockchain more secure and more efficient. And in exchange, you get rewarded with more assets from the network.

That means $CODI tokens that would otherwise be sitting dormant in your wallet could be mobilized to generate steady income.

The CODI Finance staking portal removes the technical complexity of interacting with proof-of-stake mechanisms by presenting a user-friendly interface, which delivers a frictionless experience for deriving yield. You shouldn’t have to be an expert crypto trader to grow your crypto wealth, presenting simple ways for our community to earn through staking is an important step in building an open financial system.

CODI will develop a DEX platform where users can exchange virtual tokens and assets by using the platform to make easy transfers between wallets, trade various cryptocurrencies, staking, ensure market liquidity, and enable users to fully utilize the network’s capabilities, including NFT‘s marketplace. When the IDO CODI launchpad is fully operational, the CODI community will be able to capitalize on projects and receive early allotments by staking ‘$CODI.’

CODI Finance strives to be the supreme decentralized exchange which is why it strives to boost the DeFi industry’s DEX sector by building a platform with an appealing and user-friendly interface, as well as a diverse set of features.

CODI will circulate wealth to the community by assuring the community always leads in terms of the best staking rates.

Like all launchpads, CODI Finance will circulate allocations according to a set of tiers.

Trading of $CODI on Raydium is live with the USDC/CODI pair, while other pairs are to follow soon. Also, it was recently announced that $CODI will be listed on one of the Top 25 exchanges in the world and this is part of the team’s vision of delivering the best DEX and IDO launchpad on the Solana blockchain.

