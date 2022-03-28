TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues its bullish march, adding 4.35% in 24 hours.

Bitcoin continues bullish, adding 5.04% over the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin is also in a gaining mood, adding 3.04% over the past 24 hours.

Cardano and Avalanche are bullish, adding 2.34% and 3.42%, respectively.

The global crypto market has continued in a bullish mood as the rally for it didn’t stop. The value of gains rose exponentially over the weekend. In comparison to other weekends, it has gained an unprecedented value. Its result has appeared in the form of strengthened coins and the global market cap. The current rally of bullishness indicates that the gains might not stop short, and the market might cross the $10T value. It is yet to be seen if this prediction comes true.

The US is speedily adopting crypto because of the several benefits and the role it would play shortly. The new addition is from Austin, where officials have approved blockchain resolutions. As these resolutions continue to pass, there are chances that Austin City will become the next crypto hub because of the benefits it would offer to crypto mining. Increased Bitcoin mining would mean a huge influx of capital to Austin, and other cities might also follow suit.

Dr. Ron Paul, the former US Presidential candidate, is still of the view that the US govt. can ban Bitcoin. He cites the risks that it carries for investors, though there are rare chances of it happening shortly or later. Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some other altcoins.

BTC continues green march

Bitcoin has been through quite a momentous march as its gains have continued without major impediments. The smaller changes in Bitcoin were in the form of minor fluctuations, which led to changes in value but not to a greater extent.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has been able to cross $46K, and the new target for it seems to be $47K. The current price of Bitcoin is in the $46,922.91 range, and it might soon achieve this milestone. Thus, Bitcoin is closing to its previous highs, which might not be that far. The daily gains are about 5.04%, while the weekly gains are about 13.61%.

The current market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $891,885,588,620. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume for it remained $30,398,104,742.

BNB blooming in value

Binance Coin has also competed since the market began the recent rally. The change resulted in a revival of the strength in the emaciated Binance Coin. It reached a stable point soon, and since then, it has continued bullish, raising its resistance levels.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Binance Coin has gained 3.04% over the last 24 hours. In comparison, if we look at its performance for the last seven days, it has been able to add 9.99%. The weekly graph is evidence of this performance as it has risen in value continuously.

The market cap value for Binance Coin is estimated to be $71,022,197,090. The current price for this coin has improved significantly and is in the $429.92 range. The 24-hour trading volume of it remained $1,585,495,662.

ADA on a high rise

Cardano is utilizing the market bullishness to recover its losses. Its previous two weeks were spent regaining the sturdiness the investors expected from it. The result has been an increase in the threshold value, rising further.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has been able to clinch 2.34%. In comparison, the seven-day gains for Cardano remained 32.74%. The latter is a tremendous value for the coin of this ranking. The current price for Cardano is in the $1.17 range.

The current market cap value for Cardano is estimated to be $39,751,711,128. While if we compare the 24-hour trading volume, it is about $1,383,272,689. The circulating supply for it is estimated to be 33,726,164,559 ADA.

AVAX strengthening in value

Avalanche hasn’t been able to utilize the market rally as much as Cardano did. Its weekly graph shows that it tried to achieve highs but was affected by the following fluctuations. Its volatility didn’t let it reach a very high level.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Avalanche has gained 3.42%. In contrast, the weekly gains aren’t that high, which amounts to 6.34%. The current price of it is in the $89.30 range. The current market cap value for it is estimated to be $23,889,057,484.

In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Avalanche is about $810,013,822. The mentioned amount in its native currency is 9,062,185 AVAX. The circulating supply for this coin remained 267,263,422 AVAX.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has been going according to the predictions. Experts had predicted that it would continue without any significant changes, and it did so. The value of the global market cap has risen to $2.11T after the new gains were added to it. The further rise in value means that the market is nearing its previous highs and might soon replace them. The new additions to the market are mainly spurred by the high hopes of gains from various coins as the activity shows that sell-offs have also continued but with a lower value. The overall trend is that of addition to market which has continued it bullish.