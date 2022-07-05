Choise.com Launches An Offer of 15% APY Paid Out

London, UK, 5th July, 2022, Chainwire

Choise.com (CHO), the world’s first MetaFi (CeFi and DeFi) ecosystem, has announced the launch of the US$5,000,000 Celebration Pool.

Starting from July 1, users can open an interest account and enjoy a limited-time offer of 15% APY paid out in USDT. This promotion is one of the best opportunities in today’s markets to put your digital assets to work. Users do not have to worry about volatility, as USDT is pegged to the US dollar value.

Choise.com – the MetaFi ecosystem – has been built to combine all the advantages of CeFi and DeFi services into a simple-to-use, reliable and fool-proof system. Such integration allows anyone, from crypto novices to experts, to take advantage of farming, decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and other features with just a push of a button. At the heart of the platform is an in-house DeFi platform for DeFi products called Charism that helps users reduce commissions by up to 50 times and unlock cross-chain yields for over 100 million CeFi crypto users.

To participate in the Celebration Pool, firstly, users need to open an interest account. Secondly, one should deposit no less than $500, with no maximum limit. At the end of the period, a 15% APY interest will be paid out in USDT. The withdrawal of funds during the deposit period is not possible. Users can open up to 10 accounts while the promotion is still ongoing.

The Celebration Pool has been launched to mark the milestones that Choise.com has achieved. Since the CHO token was launched in early June, the token price has increased 6x in price gains from the IDO price, compared to a 25% fall in overall crypto market capitalization.

Listed on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges, the CHO token can be purchased on LBank, Uniswap, Raydium and MEXC. New listings on other popular cryptocurrency exchanges are also in the works.

About Choise.com

Choise.com is an innovative crypto solution that combines all the advantages of CeFi and DeFi services into one system. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will significantly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi ecosystem Charism, a suite of products (non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, transaction builder, decentralized derivatives, and other solutions).