China’s state banks shift: Selling dollars for yuan abroad

In the cutthroat arena of global currencies, China is making a power move. The nation’s predominant state-owned banks have been actively offloading U.S. dollars, opting instead for their own currency: the yuan.

This isn’t just a domestic play, either – they’re trading in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets. The reason? To put the brakes on the accelerating depreciation of the yuan.

A Bid to Halt the Yuan’s Slide

Amidst the backdrop of an ever-evolving global economy, China’s banks haven’t just been sitting on the sidelines. While it’s not uncommon for these behemoths to trade on their own or execute client orders, the current scenario is distinct.

Given the mounting pressures on the yuan, these institutions are now speculated to be operating under the directives of China’s central bank.

The mechanics of it are rather straightforward: the more U.S. dollars these banks offload in exchange for yuan, the more they can counteract the decline of their national currency. This practice, far from being a one-off strategy, has been dubbed the “new normal” by traders in the know.

Offshore Plays and Economic Concerns

While the yuan has already shed approximately 2.4% of its value against the dollar this month, its decline for the year stands at a concerning 6%. As of now, the onshore yuan and its offshore counterpart stand at 7.3145 and 7.3400 per dollar, respectively.

Behind this stark slide lies a combination of factors. A chief concern is the expanding yield differential between China and the U.S.

Toss in escalating apprehensions about China’s sluggish economic growth, the looming shadows of default risks in its property and banking sectors, and you’ve got a concoction that’s ripe for currency woes.

It doesn’t help that the Chinese government’s rollout of economic boosters has been, at best, lethargic, leaving investors wanting.

On the flip side, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has shown some initiative by loosening its monetary policy to prop up the economy. Yet, there’s a trade-off: with every drop in interest rates, the yuan is pushed further to the brink.

Navigating Through Turbulent Times

The past is often a reliable predictor of the future. Observers of the market don’t have to strain their memories to recall September 2022 when the PBOC played a similar hand, urging major state-owned banks to ditch dollars in favor of the yuan on offshore platforms.

July witnessed another attempt by the central bank to shore up the yuan by tweaking parameters to incentivize companies to secure more foreign funds.

The plan was simple: bring in the foreign currency and convert it onshore. However, prohibitive interest rates on these overseas loans diminished the effect of this maneuver.

Yet, one strategic move seemed to hit the mark. State banks decreased the amount of yuan they were willing to lend in the offshore Hong Kong market.

The limited yuan availability has, at least temporarily, staunched its depreciation. This was evidenced by Hong Kong’s overnight yuan borrowing costs, which leapt to their zenith since April 2022.

However, while these tactics may provide temporary relief, there’s a consensus that using them aggressively could sour sentiments in the bond market. It’s a delicate balance, and China seems determined to walk this tightrope, no matter the risks.

In a world rife with economic challenges, China’s strategy stands as a testament to its dedication to maintaining its currency’s strength.

While the long-term efficacy of these measures remains to be seen, there’s no denying that the nation’s state banks are going all out, even if their moves raise a few eyebrows.

