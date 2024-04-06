China Utilizes AI to Craft Propaganda, Impacting Global Perception of Gaza Conflict

The Gaza War took place October 7, 2023, known as “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” and will be the first war of the twenty-first century. It has brought a new turn with the involvement of artificial intelligence (AI). AI being deployed for military operations, the building of international mindsets, and strategic responses from leading Global players such as China prove that the current conflict zones are not simple interactive products; they are complex networks of interactions.

AI in the Gaza conflict is a two-sided attribute.

The adoption of AI techniques by the Israeli Defense Forces for targeting within the border of the Gaza Strip offered an innovative approach to the field of warfare. By combining A.I.-powered drones, the Israeli military has been able to unearth the tunnel system of Hamas, which is more than 500 kilometers in length, at an accelerated speed.

The tunnels would no longer be a mysterious and unpredictable enemy threat– instead, they would be a vividly colored visual of the enemy’s subterranean activity. Additionally to that, those Israeli military targeting scopes driven by machine learning implies the step towards precision in war credited for armed forces to pinpoint the threat with less curl.

Nevertheless, the trade with AI implementation in the Israeli case was proven to be among the most successful because of the international cooperation. The United States, acting as Israel’s main ally, taught the “Smart Shooter” technology it had implemented to Israeli cadres and trained them on the use of this AI technology that is aimed at enhancing the precision of the targeting capabilities that is put under pressure by the better maneuverability of the Hamas drones.

This collaboration shows a clear picture of the continual process that AI is going through in the doctrine of war, so it is no longer a surprise that in the future the technology assumes a key role in conflicts dynamics.

China’s Strategy Countermove Info-Warfare.

Sharing an acute understanding of AI’s role in diplomacy and information operations, China’s approach to the conflict and its aftermath shows a wealth of ways for AI to be used in diplomacy and information exploitation.

Before the world outcry against operation casualties, air mass media were exploited by Bejing in favor of the USA and Israel and AI technologies did a good job to display the events and present the operators in a bad light.

These virtual creations not only became the evidence of apartheid but also achieved huge popularity as a medium of propaganda by raising the pandemic of human rights violations in Gaza.

Besides the propagandas, China actually controlled the export of those critical minerals critical for chip and electronic manufacturing which were the response to the US and Israelis communication support for Gaza refugees in Gaza.

The restriction regarding gallium and germanium exports is the darkline and demonstrates China’s technical potential to apply the pressure through technologies as the highlight is the importance of the high-tech industries in the geopolitical clashes.

Navigating the complex terrain of AI in warfare and diplomacy

Also, the Chinese step of suspending the dispatches of AI components and techniques within the Israeli geography jurisdiction shows an advanced type of the blockade. The China imposes barriers to trade in the field of the dual-use technologies and thus it tries to limit the defense benefit that comes through developments of artificial intelligence, which are depicted in the unity of market and technology with international politics.

The events that happened afterwards,” “Operation AL-Aqsa Flood” stir up fundamental issues about the management of the AI technologies in military as well as civilian contexts. AI seems to be a gulf for Israel’s military efficiency and an arm for China’s diplomatic warfare, demonstrating the potential of AI as a dual-use technology.

As the AI technologies continue developing, people worldwide encounter difficulties as they attempt to outline principles and regulations that will match the rapid pace of AI innovation and ethical issues.

AI implementation in military operations is given prominence overall the requirement for openness and accountability of military operations. The application of AI- augmented technology that assumes the role of designating targets and figures out individuals opens the way to human rights objections.

Original story from;https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2024/04/06/the-role-of-chinese-artificial-intelligence-in-the-gaza-war/