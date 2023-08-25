China’s economy woes persist: No easy fixes in sight

Description China’s economic turbulence isn’t about to clear up any time soon. Economic indicators, consumer sentiments, and the stark reality on the ground paint a picture of an economy that’s in for a bumpy ride. Policymakers and the general public have a shared concern: what’s the way out? Consumer Reluctance: A Saving Over Spending Mentality Erin … Read more

China’s economic turbulence isn’t about to clear up any time soon. Economic indicators, consumer sentiments, and the stark reality on the ground paint a picture of an economy that’s in for a bumpy ride. Policymakers and the general public have a shared concern: what’s the way out?

Consumer Reluctance: A Saving Over Spending Mentality

Erin Yao, a 30-year-old book editor, encapsulates a trend that’s plaguing the Chinese market. Instead of indulging in post-pandemic activities like street dancing and travel, she’s tucking away more of her earnings.

The motivation? Pure fear and insecurity. Job loss anxiety and potential medical emergencies have transformed her from a hopeful consumer to a cautious saver. Unfortunately, Yao’s story isn’t unique.

This consumption reluctance stems from an old economic strategy from the ’80s, which was overly dependent on property investments, infrastructure, and industries. This model largely overlooked the potential of the consumer.

Now, with a weakening growth trajectory, the need for a shift is palpable. But it’s not as simple as redirecting resources. Channeling more towards households implies taking away from other sectors, such as businesses or the government, which could amplify the short-term economic agony.

Juan Orts from Fathom Consulting doesn’t mince words. Beijing, he believes, might not be up for the rough journey that such a transition entails. If China doesn’t tread cautiously, it might very well follow in Japan’s footsteps, plunging into decades of economic standstill.

Feeble Job Market and Domestic Demand: A Double Whammy

While some might argue that boosting salaries would solve the issue, the job market statistics beg to differ. Youth unemployment stands alarmingly high, and the private sector, a major job provider, is still reeling from recent regulatory assaults. The bleak domestic demand isn’t helping either.

A holistic solution, as advocated by numerous economists, would be an extensive social safety net. Yao’s urban reality – paying almost her entire unemployment benefit as rent for a minuscule living space – is far from encouraging.

The grim pension plans for the elderly, especially in rural areas, only add to the financial distress. This is not just an economic issue but a social one too. China’s aging population means it’s losing its chunk of top consumers, those in the 20-40 age bracket.

The government isn’t entirely oblivious to the crisis. Multiple departments have rolled out initiatives aimed at bolstering consumption, such as subsidies for cars and home appliances, extended restaurant hours, and tourism promotions.

But these moves barely scratch the surface. Small consumer vouchers won’t make a dent at a macro level, and the overall sentiment remains underwhelming.

Business owners like Wang Jiliu, a catering entrepreneur, highlight another dimension. The trickle-down impact of the stagnant income levels post-pandemic is palpable. Less earnings mean suppressed desires. The once vibrant culture of dining out and exploring has taken a backseat.

To rejuvenate demand, economists are batting for improved public services, heightened social benefits, legal empowerment for workers, and a potential share of state-owned firms’ stocks for the public. But the question looms: who foots the bill? Burdening businesses further might result in job cuts, slowing down the growth even more.

The power tussle between Beijing and local governments over resource allocation could emerge as a political powder keg in the coming years.

With a vast net asset pool in 2021, local governments might be the answer. If they’re made to part with a fraction of the GDP to uplift households, the economic growth trajectory might hold.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s evident: China’s journey to economic recovery is far from straightforward. The road ahead is laden with tough choices, potential setbacks, and the need for radical changes. One thing is for sure, though – there’s no quick fix on the horizon.

