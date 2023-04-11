logo
Inside China’s ambitious plan to manage AI services

China proposes measures to manage generative AI services

  • China’s cyberspace regulator, CAC, has released draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence services.
  • Providers of generative AI will have to submit security assessments to authorities and ensure the content aligns with socialist values.
  • Companies must prevent discrimination and update their technology if inappropriate content is generated.

China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has revealed draft measures aimed at managing generative artificial intelligence services in the country.

The CAC is seeking to ensure that firms submit security assessments to authorities before they launch their offerings to the public. The announcement comes amid growing concerns about the risks associated with the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months.

The CAC is calling for measures to be taken to prevent discrimination when designing algorithms and training data.

The CAC has said that China supports AI innovation and application, and that it encourages the use of safe and reliable software, tools, and data resources.

Nevertheless, the regulator has also emphasized that content generated by generative AI must be in line with the country’s core socialist values.

Providers of generative AI will be responsible for the legitimacy of data used to train their products. They will be fined, have their services suspended, or even face criminal investigations if they fail to comply with the rules.

China’s tech giants showcase their new AI models

The announcement comes after a series of Chinese tech giants, including Baidu, SenseTime, and Alibaba, showed off their new artificial intelligence models, which can power applications ranging from chatbots to image generators.

The CAC has called for providers to require users to submit their real identities and related information. If inappropriate content is generated by their platforms, the companies must update the technology within three months to prevent similar content from being generated again.

Public comments on the proposals will be accepted until May 10, and the measures are expected to come into effect sometime this year, according to the draft rules.

The new rules will place a significant responsibility on providers of generative AI services, but they are necessary to ensure that the technology is used in a safe and responsible manner.

China’s commitment to innovation and application of AI is well known, and this move shows that the country is taking the issue of AI regulation seriously.

China’s approach to regulating AI

China’s approach to regulating AI is in contrast to that of other countries. In the United States, for example, there is no federal regulatory body for AI. Instead, various government agencies have been given the task of regulating specific aspects of the technology. This has led to a fragmented approach to regulation, which has caused confusion and raised concerns about the safety of the technology.

China’s centralization of AI regulation has the potential to be more effective, as it can ensure that there is consistency and clarity in the rules that are applied.

However, there are also concerns that the approach could stifle innovation and limit the growth of the industry. The public consultation process will give stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed rules, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

China’s draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence services are a significant step forward in ensuring that the technology is used safely and responsibly.

