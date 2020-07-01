Chainlink VRFs or verifiable randomness function is set to enter new collaboration. Technologies of Chainlink are increasingly becoming part of the blockchain industry. From scalable smart contracts to oracles, the blockchain industry just can’t get enough of Chainlink, it seems. Now, Polyient Games will use Chainlink VRFs and oracles for distributing rewards to its players.

NFT-focused @PolyientGames is integrating #ChainlinkVRF to assure transparency for the minting and random distribution of PGFK rewards—a membership #NFT that provides lifetime rewards & perks to holders within the Polyient Games Ecosystem. https://t.co/6LuiTyvuYV — Chainlink – Official Channel (@chainlink) June 29, 2020

Polyient Games is well-known for non-fungible token related games powered by blockchain. It plans to implement VRFs from Chainlink in its gaming ecosystem.

Polyient’s Founder’s Keys are set to be integrated with Chainlink VRFs. This soon-to-be-launched feature will reward players with lifelong incentives. VRFs are going to truly randomize the numerous NFT-related rewards besides managing various rewards pertaining to the PGFK owners.

Chainlink VRFs in Polyient Games to randomize rewards

Polyient states that Chainlink was a natural choice as the project provides deep industry insights. The collaboration would help the company explore NFTs further and develop its potential for approaching conventional investors.

Polyient is not the only firm going the Chainlink way. Recently, the World Economic Forum said that Chainlink is among the Top-50 leaders in the tech realm for 2020 due to its expertise in smart contracts and blockchain.

Chainlink VRFs to power Polyient Games Ecosystem

Users with stacks of PGFKs will be rewarded on a chance-basis, and the mechanism will be powered by Chainlink PGFKs. Incentives will be distributed as per NFT holdings in their wallets.

VRF technology randomizes rewards distribution. For example, ticket holders cannot check whether or not a lottery winner is connected to the lottery firm. There is a question mark on the true randomization of the entire lottery process. Chainlink VRFs help solve this problem and instill confidence in such randomized processes.

Proven fairness that is uncertain for all the contract participants is a hallmark for transparency. Also, VRFs reduce the chances of an adverse participant exploiting the system to achieve a predictable outcome. Polyient wants to use this provably-fair randomness characteristic in its game ecosystem to reward players. Polyient will be able to correctly mint and distribute PGFK rewards.