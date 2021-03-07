TL;DR Breakdown

LINK testing resistance at $28.5.

Chainlink set a higher high.

Support around $26 still holds.

Today’s Chainlink price prediction is bearish as the market sets a new higher high above $28.5 and shows signs of rejection for further upside at the $29 mark.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market is in the green over the last 24 hours. BTC and ETH are up by almost 6 percent, with the rest of the market following this trend. Among the top altcoins, Polkadot and Binance Coin are up the most with a gain of 7.6 and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Chainlink price prediction: LINK breaks $28.5, a small retracement to follow?

LINK/USD opened at $28.18 today after a bullish pin-bar was printed on the daily chart, indicating that the market is ready to move higher next week. First, however, we will likely see another local retracement and a higher low, which would allow the market to form a solid base for the next leg up.

If Chainlink price can set a clear higher low above the previous support of $26, we are likely to see the next move to the upside result in the several week high of $31.46 being tested. From there on, LINK would confirm a very strong signal that the medium-term bullish momentum has resumed and we are likely to see Chainlink set a new all-time high later this month.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

The LINK/USD price over the last 24 hours has had a range of $26.41 – $29.02, indicating moderate volatility. Chainlink currently ranks 10th by market cap, which stands at $28.6 as of writing. Volume is up by 3.3 percent and totals $1.23 billion.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – Chainlink resists further upside

On the 4-hour chart, we can see LINK currently rejecting further upside after briefly reaching $29 mark. Therefore, Chainlink will likely spend the rest of the day retracing to the downside in an attempt to set a higher low.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, the market has been bearish for the past weeks. After Chainlink set a new all-time high just under $37 on the 21st of February, the market structure experienced severe bearish momentum. At the end of February, Chainlink price dropped by almost 40 percent from the previously mentioned high of $37 to the low of $21.

The low at $21 was quickly rejected as bulls rushed in to acquire LINK at a massive discount. From there on, Chainlink established support around a $23-24 area. A retest of this support around the end of February resulted in a very bullish opening of this month for Chainlink, as the market moved from $23 to $31, setting a clear higher local high.

What followed was a retracement towards the $26 price mark. When considering the Fibonacci level drawn from the low of $23 to the high of $31.5, we can see that the $26 current low corresponds to the 61.8 Fib retracement level. This price level did provide a very good entry opportunity and signaled that the market has set a clear higher low, indicating that the medium-term trend has returned to the upside.

Therefore, the current price action should lead LINK higher next week. The first target is the previous high around $31. After this level is broken, LINK should move all-the-way towards the previous all-time high of $37.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Conclusion

Chainlink price prediction is bearish for today. However, if Chainlink can set a clear higher low above the $26 mark, we expect the market to continue higher next week and look to test the $37 price mark, where the previous all-time-high was set.

