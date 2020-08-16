ChainLink developer activity has soared to new highs and looks set to challenge Bitcoin. For the past few weeks, ChainLink has defied investor expectations as it performed exceedingly well in every benchmark. Be it price or DeFi growth; it touched new highs daily. Now, ChainLink developer activity is also shining bright.

CryptoMiso, a ranking platform for digital assets, states that ChainLink developer activity in terms of GitHub commits has soared. Presently, Chainlink GitHub commits stand at 4,189. In comparison, Bitcoin GitHub commits stand at 2,452. This shows that rising potential in the decentralized price oracle.

ChainLink developer activity posts sharp gains

ChainLink developer activity figures are almost double that of the crypto king Bitcoin. Technically, GitHub commits reflect practical developer activity as the numbers show how many amendments or alterations were done in the source code. The official GitHub page of ChainLink states that 54 developers have collected 11,588 commits.

The rise in ChainLink developer activity can be attributed to the daily new highs posted by LINK token. The surge in prices comes amidst a robust DeFi growth. As per CoinMarketCap data, the LINK token has risen more than 973% in 2020 to touch $19.10.

LINK token continuing its relentless bull run

LINK token is red-hot right now in the crypto realm. Investors are confident that it still has the potential to move further upwards. That’s because the DeFi market is growing aggressively both in terms of value locked in assets as well as developer activity. LINK balance is decreasing even as other altcoins are reporting price rise, which further means that investors expect higher prices in the coming days.

I'll keep longing $LINK as long as:



📌 Gini Coefficient keeps going up

📌 Balance on Exchanges keeps going down



Gini Coefficient 👇 pic.twitter.com/rU9VWmnTDX — Cole Garner (@ColeGarnerBTC) August 14, 2020

Technical indicators related to LINK token are also showing an upward bias. The bullish signals are attracting more buyers to the LINK fold, which further contributes to price rise. The sharp rise is making some bulls nervous, and many expect a correction before the next leg of rally starts.