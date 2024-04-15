Chainge Finance, a financial technology player of note, was the precursor of the recent $400,000 unauthorized fund transfer crisis that rocked the world of cryptocurrencies. ‘a lack of input validation in Gz expertise’, was held responsible for the breach. This observation gave the chance for third parties to carry out the transactions for which approvals had not been provided by the owners of the assets.

🚀 To boost transactional speed and efficiency, Chainge is upgrading to a smart contract-based cross-chain system



🛑 Note: web & mobile app services will be paused for 24-36 hours while the migration completes



🙏 Thank you for your patience as we enhance your experience! pic.twitter.com/Pix10ocAEg — Chainge 🪢 (@FinanceChainge) April 15, 2024

System upgrades and service interruptions

Around three-quarters of 3025 passengers, who were experiencing the travel for the first time, were required to defer their travel because of the ongoing crises.

To face the issue, Chainge Finance is switching to a new system working with smart contracts to elevate transaction speed and efficiency on the cross-chain of tokens. Although it means a temporary drop or an outage of services, this synchronization is very essential to the system. After the completion of the system migration, a scheduled time-out of both the network and mobile application services ranging from 24 to 36 hours is set to be implemented. On the other hand, this contributed to testing the ability of newly put security measures and completed ones to work efficiently.

Aspects and precautions to be taken or installed

The case of Chainge Finance depicts how extreme vulnerabilities could be originated by input validation and illustrates the necessity of a strong defense mechanism. The most popular of input validation omission that the attackers are likely to exploit to make unauthorized actions like fund transfers is insufficient input validation. In this regard, the significance of the event is manifested in the need for adopting the strict regulations of financial competence in the sphere of technology, concerning cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Gradual changing over to the ground solution tells a lot about the insistence of Chainge Finance to render the assets of their clients secure post-incident and to restore the trust to normal. It is, thus, a wake-up call reminding the fintech community to employ best practices and standards to avoid future reenactment of similar security breaches.