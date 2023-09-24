Central banks respond to wage-price pressures amid uncertain economies

TL;DR Breakdown

Recent policy decisions by major central banks, such as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, have introduced uncertainty about their future actions.

The recent policy decisions of major central banks have been finely balanced and have introduced a level of uncertainty regarding their future actions. The Federal Reserve chose to hold its policy rate steady but indicated a potential rate hike at the next meeting. The Bank of England maintained its stance with a nearly evenly split vote, leading some to believe the peak may have been reached. The European Central Bank, despite weakening economic growth, raised rates. These interest rates have led to wage-price pressures as economic uncertainties ensue in these countries.

Wage dynamics influencing central bank policies

The increasing complexity of interpreting signals from price movements and economic activity has contributed to this uncertainty. That raises the possibility of errors and a potential divergence in policy among major central banks after more than a year of tightening in parallel.

One factor contributing to potential divergence is the shift in inflation drivers. Supply-side factors, such as pandemic disruptions and geopolitical events, have waned, making domestic factors more significant. Central banks closely monitor wage growth, which, if sustained at high levels, could prevent services and core inflation from aligning with headline inflation.

The behavior of wage growth varies across economies. In the US, hourly earnings have moderated but remain at levels inconsistent with 2 percent inflation if sustained. The key question is whether this is a response to past inflation or if workers view these wage increases as a new baseline.

In the eurozone, where wages are often determined through collective bargaining, there is a lag in response to price inflation. The European Central Bank is significantly emphasizing wage growth in its policy decisions.

These contrasts highlight the influence of labor relations on inflation and central bank policies. Different labor market dynamics lead to variations in wage formation, which in turn impact inflation. Moreover, labor markets are inherently political, as seen in ongoing labor strikes. That makes wage negotiations complex for central banks to predict and influence.

The UK stands out with notably higher nominal wage growth than larger economies. Year-on-year growth in regular pay is at 7.8 percent, well above price inflation. The Bank of England’s comments on wages have sometimes sparked controversy. Effective communication is crucial to prevent further tensions in labor markets.

Regardless of the local wage dynamics, central banks need to ensure that pay growth aligns with levels consistent with their inflation targets. That will be a critical aspect of their policy strategies.

Addressing the potential impact of wage-price spirals

The concept of wage-price spirals is gaining renewed attention, and this could pose challenges for central banks worldwide, including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, and others.

The recent actions of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, in a targeted strike against major Detroit carmakers, have brought this concept back into focus. From an economic perspective, inflation can persist at elevated levels when workers gain more bargaining power to demand wages that outpace rising prices.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks like the Bank of England are closely monitoring such developments. Research by former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and Olivier Blanchard earlier this year highlighted the potential for a price spiral in tight labor markets. With unions exerting influence in manufacturing, particularly in the current tight US labor market, the risk of such a spiral is a concern.

There has been a notable increase in union activity in the US and globally, driven partly by the significant rise in essential living costs, including food, lodging, childcare, and insurance. Combined with the surge in oil prices, this situation poses a significant challenge for individuals on fixed budgets.

The recent union negotiations, particularly the UAW’s, will likely result in generous deals, contributing to the perception of sticky wages for the Federal Reserve. This factor will likely influence the Fed’s decision-making process soon.

As the Fed navigates these challenges, it’s important to remember that central banks respond to the economy rather than setting rates outright. The economic path’s uncertainty further complicates the Fed’s attempts to signal a clear policy course.

The unpredictable nature of the economy has challenged the Fed’s previous forecasts. While the recent displays of union strength may impact inflation, it’s still too early to determine if this will lead to a sustained increase.

Overall, while the outlook for inflation remains uncertain, there is a significant risk of recession that should not be overlooked in the US. This complex economic landscape poses challenges for central banks worldwide.