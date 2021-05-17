TL;DR Breakdown

Charles Hoskinson explains Cardano project to billionaire Mark Cuban

Cuban open to enabling ADA payment for Dallas Maverick

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, after a slight opportunity with billionaire Mark Cuban, used the window to pitch the Cardano project to the billionaire.

This was after Cuban began asking questions about Cardano after the token hit an All-Time-High price by more than 50 percent this week, from $1.59 on Wednesday to an all-time high of $2.49 on Sunday.

The surge caught the attention of the Dallas Maverick owner as a fan asked him why the basketball club has not enabled ADA payment for ticket and merchandise like it has done with Doge and Bitcoin.

“Are you, personally, able to use $ADA for anything? If so, what have you used it for? That’s the question I ask about all Crypto. Do you find yourself using it for anything that you find value in?” Cuban responded on Twitter.

Cuban said further that if Bitpay could begin accepting ADA, he’d be ready to enable it for Dallas Maverick.

When Cardano founder stepped in

After Marks engagement with fans on accepting ADA at Dallas Maverick, Hoskinson stepped in saying that Cuban is breaking his heart.

“You’re breaking my heart mark…. But levity aside. Come by the farm in Colorado sometime and let’s chat.”

Afterward, he tweeted with a 12 minute explainer video on what the Cardano project is about to the billionaire.

Mark Cuban Cardano https://t.co/x0zYCeSIRd — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 15, 2021

On Cuban’s number one deciding factor before investing in crypto—usability—Hoskinson had more to say: “What can you do with your ADA today? You can issue assets, you can buy wine, you can stay in hotels (more than 50,000 locations). Billions of dollars worth of ADA are moving on a daily basis. Unlike Ethereum, you can vote with it.”

Hoskinson used to be an engineer with the Ethereum team before withdrawing to develop Cardano.