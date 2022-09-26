Russia has been making moves over the last few months to legalize a framework that will see residents of the country offset international payments with crypto. However, there is a growing negative perception that this update may not be able to help the country evade sanctions from abroad. The country has been the target of sanctions by countries worldwide after it invaded Ukraine some months ago in a fight over territories.

Russia is trying to evade sanctions

According to the statement of Russia some weeks ago, the cross-border crypto settlements will enable users to carry out inter-country trades and cushion the effects of the sanctions on the country’s economy. The Finance Ministry of the country broke the news after it announced that it is collaborating with the Central bank on the new framework. The country is now running ahead of time to agree on all aspects regarding the usage of digital assets for transactions overseas.



However, the United States is trying to create a new framework that will frustrate the choice of Russia in seeking refuge in digital assets. This will eliminate all chances that the country has to evade the sanctions by the west using digital assets. Russia and countries worldwide are still at loggerheads over their decision to invade Ukraine amid the war between both parties.

Experts claims interaction with countries is unrealistic

With these new updates flying across, experts in the crypto field have chipped their bits into the discussion of whether or not Russia can evade sanctions using crypto. A newspaper in Russia interviewed many leading crypto experts in the country and compiled their answers in a single article. According to an executive at Exmo, at a crypto exchange, the thought process behind the update is a big illusion. She mentioned that some years ago, there has been discussions of this sort among companies after Crimea announced sanctions on digital assets.

The Exmo executive is not the only one who is seeing a pattern of going back to digital assets after a senior lawyer mentioned that something like this has played out in the past. Russia was in talks with companies that wanted to create an international payments system with crypto but the idea was shunned by regulators at the time. The lawyer argued that payment settlements were always going to be subject to scrutiny if they weren’t legally accepted.

Even if legal entities adopt them, it will give authorities a free pass to go after them. The Exmo executive believes that while the country is mulling this idea, it will be hard for their partners to evade sanctions as they won’t be able to hide large crypto transactions. Finally, she mentioned that the involvement of other countries would not be as one would anticipate before the issue with Ukraine.