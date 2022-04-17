News
Bitcoin
Binance
Ripple
Ethereum
Cardano
Dogecoin
DeFi
NFT
ETFs
Price Predictions
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Cardano
XRP
Dogecoin
Litecoin
Bitcoin Cash
Chainlink
Ethereum Classic
VeChain
Tron
EOS
CRO
Algorand
Zcash
Holochain
Zilliqa
Digibyte
Dent
KIN
MATIC
WRX
SHIB
UNI
DOT
BNB
SUSHI
AAVE
CAKE
ENJ
WINK
Solana
PIVX
Voyager
Avalanche
Dentacoin
Ardor
LCX
VIBE
TRAC
STEEM
XYO
BAX
TRB
CRO
REQ
Loopring
Decentraland
Cosmos
Learn
Crypto 101
Crypto Wallets
Crypto Investing
Crypto Mining
Regulation
Research
Scams
Technology
Blockchain Gaming
Metaverse
  • Muhaimin Olowoporoku Muhaimin Olowoporoku
  • - April 17, 2022
  • 2 mins read

California Legislator Backs Blockchain To Combat Unemployment Fraud

Xend finance

TL;DR Breakdown

  • California Member of Assembly proposes the use of blockchain technology as a solution to fraud cases on employment status.
  • Unemployment benefit fraud is a serious problem in the United States.
  • Application of blockchain in governance.
California Legislator Suggests Blockchain Be Used To Combat Unemployment Benefits Fraud.

A member of the California State Assembly has put forward a bill that suggests the use of blockchain technology to deal with the fraud crises in the employment sector. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, a member of the Republican Party representing the 35th District in California, suggested the bill titled “AB 2781” which will mandate the “Office of Digital Innovation” to explore the ways blockchain can be used to tackle the prevailing cases of unemployment benefits fraud in the state.

Unemployment benefit, a part of the Unemployment Insurance Program, is a sum of money distributed by the United States Department of Labor to persons who are out of work due to circumstances beyond their control. There are also other requirements that citizens must complete in order to be eligible for this program.

California, like many other states in the United States, has been the victim of countless bogus cases of unemployment benefits. In most of these situations, fraudsters impersonate individuals in order to steal payments intended for them. There have also been reports of persons who are ineligible for these benefits being given these payments. This includes self-employed people, jail inmates, and so on.

According to a news post by the Los Angeles Times, as of Oct 2021, California had lost at least $20 billion as a result of this mayhem. That number accounted for 11% of the total money paid out for unemployment benefits since the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Cunningham believes blockchain can be a very useful tool in tackling this issue. 

California will be joining other governments which have adopted blockchain into governance.

Over the last few years, blockchain technology has witnessed rapid acceptance worldwide due to its impeccable ability to prevent the manipulation or loss of data. The California Assemblyman proposes the technology be applied to verify the identity of individuals before funds are disbursed. Currently, the bill is been reviewed by the legislature’s Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee which is in charge of issues pertaining to the technology sector.

In addition, the California government won’t be the first to consider applying blockchain in governance. In 2017, the Estonian government set up an E-resident system based on the Ethereum blockchain. In the same year, the Republic of Georgia started using a blockchain land register system. The innovation was reported to be highly effective as it reduced costs by 90% and corruption significantly decreased. Also, some countries have begun the issuance of a Central Bank Digital Currency(CBDC), which are fiat currencies built on blockchain. It is expected as the novel technology continues to gain ground in the world, more and more governments will be adopting its usage in various capacities.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA stagnates after rejection at $0.97 resistance
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA drops to $0.945 as bears out rule sluggish bullish momentum
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA/USD set to break below the daily support at $0.90
13 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA retraces from the $1.0 resistance as market sentiment turns red
12 April, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu payments are available on the AMC mobile app
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
MetaMask warns iOS users about phishing attacks
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Kazakhstan plans to implement a new tax system for Bitcoin miners
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk and Justin Sun offer to buy Twitter
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Indian traders frustrated over UPI deposit suspension
14 April, 2022
2 mins read

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us