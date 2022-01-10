TL;DR Breakdown

• The NFT trading platform will publish a collection of romantic art in February.

• LaCollection shows how the 20 NFT pieces inspired by J.M.W.’s art will be distributed.

After LaCollection gained priority in the NFT trade with the piece titled “Katsushika Hokusai,” not surprisingly, the crypto platform made its debut again. The partnership between the certified crypto firm in Europe and the British gallery was recently announced to present a collection that promises to be historic.

According to reports, the NFT collection will be inspired by contemporary art, where 20 pieces by artist Joseph Mallord William will be published. This work will expand the category of “art” in the non-fungible market, allowing its enthusiasts to remember the point of focus for non-fungible auctions to gain priority in the world.

The partnership between British Gallery and LaCollection

LaCollection, as one of the most popular NFT trading platforms in Europe, has just expanded its digital works with a presentation that promises to be unique. The first collection published on the platform allowed them to debut in over 100 countries, which helped in their competition with other digital auction companies. The company has over 100 works of art, 10 series, and some 700 published auctions.

The announcements suggest that LaCollection partnered with the British gallery to publish the J.M.W. pieces. The museum in Europe can display the romantic art of Joseph William, who, for many fans, is the highest-rated artist.

Some details about the NFT collection indicate that 20 unique pieces distributed in 3 categories will be published. The first 9 NFT will be very rare pieces in two versions, of which the British gallery will guard 1. The next 7 NFT will be rare pieces divided into ten versions, of which one will be cared for by the British gallery.

Finally, LaCollection will show four pieces of open version where 99 copies will be published 48 hours after starting the auction. The “very rare” and “open version” collection will be available only to people who pre-purchase the NFT Hokusai.

The art of romanticism inspires auction

LaCollection indicated that the sale would start on February 8, 2022, and close on February 9. It will be an intimate auction where only people who own the NFT Hokusai will participate. If the enthusiast has not invested in the non-fungible token, they can freely purchase it until January 31, 2022. The open sale of the romanticist NFT collection will begin on February 9 and end on March 4, 2022.

The NFT trading platform could sell all its digital art pieces with no problems because many European citizens admire the work of the artist J.M.W. This presentation comes in a bear market where the main cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have lost over 12 percent of their value after experiencing their maximum A.T.H. in November 2021. The NFT platform shows details about the payment of the tokens to publish on your interface.