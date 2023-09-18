BRICS’ India on the fastest track to growth

TL;DR Breakdown

In a rapidly shifting global economic landscape, India stands tall as the crown jewel of the BRICS alliance, racing toward an ambitious growth target. With BRICS experiencing an influx of new members, India isn’t just sitting back but is actively harnessing this windfall, further cementing its position as a global powerhouse.

A Rising Power within BRICS

BRICS, once known for its formidable five, recently surprised the world by broadening its horizons. Invitations extended to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina, and Iran indicate the group’s intention of becoming a more dominant economic force.

As the dust settled from the groundbreaking summit, India, an original BRICS titan, emerged with renewed vigor, setting its eyes on the lofty economic growth target of 10.5%.

It’s not merely a number plucked out of thin air. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed confidence in reaching this goal. Reflecting on the country’s financial pulse, she noted evident signs of economic vitality.

While some may point to a dip in June, where India’s nominal GDP growth momentarily staggered at 8%, it’s essential to recognize it as a minor blip in an otherwise ascending trajectory.

De-dollarization: India’s Ace in the Hole

While the expansion of BRICS does promise broader economic horizons, it’s India’s strategic maneuvering that deserves a closer look. A standout tactic in India’s arsenal is its aggressive push for de-dollarization.

Instead of being ensnared by the US dollar’s grip, India is championing its currency, promoting the rupee’s use in global trade. This isn’t just a symbolic gesture of financial independence. It’s a calculated move that’s already bearing fruit.

Take the oil trade with the UAE, for instance. By settling transactions in the Indian rupee, India isn’t just showcasing its currency’s prowess but is also laying down tracks for sustainable economic growth and stability. Such steps only underscore India’s deep understanding of the game – it’s not just about growing but growing smartly.

And it doesn’t end with oil. As India navigates its alliances, from the longstanding BRICS members to the newcomers slated for 2024, one thing becomes abundantly clear: India isn’t merely content being a passenger on the train of economic growth. It’s confidently taking the driver’s seat, steering its fate and, by extension, influencing the direction of the BRICS alliance.

Detractors and skeptics will always be lurking in the shadows, quick to point out momentary setbacks or challenges. But when you zoom out and observe the bigger picture, India’s journey is one of resilience, foresight, and unmatched ambition. Its progress within BRICS is a testament to its unwavering focus and the relentless drive to rise above the rest.

In the end, as the global financial ecosystem undergoes seismic shifts, with alliances being forged and strategies being rewritten, India is proving to be not just a participant but a leader. And for those keenly observing, it’s evident: the BRICS’ star is on an unprecedented ascent, with India firmly at its helm.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.