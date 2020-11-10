Brave is wrapping up its current referral program in the next 14 days.

The development comes as a move to reevaluate the platform for the next stage of growth, having surpassed 20 million in monthly active users.

Crypto-friendly web browser, Brave is bringing its current referral program to conclusions after exceeding its initial expectation by 13 times. The referral program has been a huge success, resulting in an exponential kind of growth for the browser monthly active users. Recently, Cryptopolitan reported that the browser’s monthly active users exceeded 20 million. Meanwhile, Brave is preparing to release another referral program by next year.

Brave ends the current referral program

Per the announcement on Monday, the crypto-friendly browser precisely asked content creators registered for the referral program to finalize their promotional activity in the next 14 days. The creators won’t be able to request for payout for their referrals (first opens) after November 23. “Brave will pay out on confirmations that occur before December 24. The Confirmation is a 30-day active user of Brave.”

While the content creators wind-down on the current referral program, the crypto-friendly browser is promising to deliver a more community-adapted referral program by next year. The development today basically comes as re-evaluation plans for Brave as it enters the next stage. The initial move in restructuring the current referral program began on October 8, when the web browser stopped accepting new referrers for the program.

About $13 million BAT distributed to referrers

It’s agreeable to note that the referral program has been a huge success in driving more active users for the web browser. The program was launched in 2018 and helped to drive in more than 20 million monthly active users. At the start, the web browser intended to only distribute $1 million in BAT (Basic Attention Token) to the referral. However, as the program was sustained, over $13 million has been distributed so far, exceeding the initial goal by 13 times.