Brave browser hits the 20 million users mark.

Brave browser v1.0 launched after 4 years of beta launch.

Over 7 million daily users recorded in 2020 so far.

At the beginnjng of 2016, Brave browser was launched with tracking protection, blocking advertisements options and built in hypertext transfer protocol secure. It hit the milestone 20.5 million dynamic monthly users about 4 years later. Additionally seven million are day to day clients, which speaks of its success within a year when the number stood a little over three million.

Moreover, after Apple permitted browser programs other than its own to be the default choice on iOS, it has seen its iOS client base increment by a third as well.

Key Brave browser features

The key feature of the program is that it detests advertisements, and will make a special effort to obstruct them, except if chosen to view. Brave has bagged two billion advertisement affirmation functions and finished 2,215 ad campaigns from more than 460 organizations.

The company behind Brave browser says its clients have an active clicking ratio of 9 percent, an overwhelming industry midpoint. Moreover, the browser has its own digital currency, used to tip content makers.

As perceived by Brendan Eich, CEO, and co-founder of Brave, clients are tired of “surveillance capitalism”, and twenty million individuals have changed to their browser for a totally new web system speaks for it. These users have opted for an economy that returns the control of their experiences and data to them.

Yet, as revealed in media Brave browser faced controversy when it was discovered diverting the URL for Binance, a famous crypto trading exchange, to an alternate affiliate URL in order to earn affiliate income. The controversy stirred since the browser was found using auto-completion without user consent.

Eich not only apologized for the mistake but also presented an explanation that the autocomplete default was inspired by search query client id attribution that all browsers do, but unlike keyword queries, a typed-in URL should go to the domain name, without any additions.

According to the stats counter, the closest competitor Firefox enjoys four percent of the market share with 220 million users while Chrome has 66 percent, marking a user base in billions.