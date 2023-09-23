BMW Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

TL;DR Breakdown

BMW teams up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up advanced driver assistance tech for their upcoming "Neue Klasse" vehicles launching in 2025.

In a notable development that underscores the swiftly evolving landscape of autonomous and assisted driving technology, BMW Group has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider for its automated driving platform. Harnessing the extensive capabilities of AWS’s infrastructure, BMW aims to develop its next-generation advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and introduce innovative features in its upcoming “Neue Klasse” vehicles, scheduled for launch in 2025.

Pioneering the future with AWS

BMW’s strategic partnership with AWS signifies a pivotal moment in the automotive industry’s transition towards highly automated driving. By leveraging AWS’s resources, including generative artificial intelligence (generative AI), Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and storage capabilities, BMW seeks to expedite the delivery of highly automated vehicles equipped with cutting-edge ADAS. This collaboration builds upon BMW’s existing Cloud Data Hub on AWS, ensuring a seamless integration of their technologies.

Dr. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President of Driving Experience at BMW Group, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “In the coming decade, consumer habits and expectations will drive more changes in the automotive industry than we’ve witnessed over the past 30 years. This marks just the beginning of a new era of highly automated driving fueled by innovations in technology and engineering.

By collaborating with AWS, the BMW Group and our partner, Qualcomm Technologies, are constructing our new automated driving platform on AWS’s scalable, secure, and reliable infrastructure. We’re leveraging AWS’s capability to facilitate the next generation of BMW’s automated driving and parking functions.

Enhancing the driving experience with ADAS

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are designed to enhance the driving experience by offering early warning systems and features that promote safety and comfort. These systems utilize advanced software and onboard sensors to provide driver alerts automated braking, and steering functions to enhance a vehicle’s performance on the road. The next iteration of BMW Group’s ADAS platform, developed on AWS, promises to swiftly respond to customer needs and introduce new features that elevate the driving experience.

This collaborative approach enables BMW to enhance efficiency, supported by the cloud’s capabilities while prioritizing driver focus on the road ahead. In contrast to Tesla’s approach, which involves developing proprietary supercomputer infrastructure, BMW’s partnership with AWS allows it to access top-tier hardware, vision software, and cloud capabilities, all integrated into an end-to-end automated driving development platform.

Streamlining innovation with cloud-based technology

By harnessing cloud-based technology, BMW Group aims to eliminate development silos within its vehicle software teams and foster global collaboration with suppliers, expediting automated driving innovation. AWS services fuel a cutting-edge, scalable, automated driving platform based on a unified reference architecture.

For instance, the platform provides the framework to efficiently process, organize, and store vast real-time driving data in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Engineers and data scientists can seamlessly search, identify, and visualize relevant driving scenarios using Amazon SageMaker, AWS’s cloud and edge service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models. Additionally, engineers can leverage AWS compute instances to develop large-scale simulations for comprehensive verification. This approach enhances testing efficiency and validates new software versions, prioritizing safety and reducing time to market.

Wendy Bauer, General Manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in advancing safety and reliability in automated and ADAS systems. “Automated driving is about more than just convenience; it’s also aimed at providing driver assistance technology that helps prevent injuries and saves lives.”

In an industry marked by rapid technological advancements, BMW’s partnership with AWS represents a strategic step towards delivering consumers innovative and highly automated driving experiences. By tapping into the cloud-based capabilities of AWS, BMW aims to streamline the development of advanced driver assistance systems, prioritize safety, and enhance the driving experience in its upcoming “Neue Klasse” vehicles.