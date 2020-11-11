Blockchain streaming platform, Audius, could challenge SoundCloud using cryptocurrency.

Audius, an Ethereum centered platform, conquers both, Spotify and Apple by offering musicians the best deal.

The CEO of the organization, Roneli Rumburg, explained to CoinDesk how he found his business’s success exhilarating.

Blockchain streaming platform on the right track to take on SoundCloud

A blockchain streaming platform, Audius, is on track to challenge SoundCloud. Audius, an Ethereum centered platform, hopes to conquer both, Spotify and Apple by offering musicians the best deal.

The CEO of the organization, Roneli Rumburg, explained to CoinDesk how he found his business’s success exhilarating. The Audius block explorer demonstrates how the platform saw numbers spanning from 30,000 and 50,000 clients by the latter part of October.

The blockchain streaming platform is etching closer to the 144 million paying Spotify users acquired in Spotify’s third quarter. The platform saw a rise in support at the end of October once they explained that they were releasing some exclusive AUDIO tokens.

Audius gave out 50 million tokens to super fans of their domain. The company works with DeFi and NFTs to mention a few.

The blockchain streaming is both a place where the token holders are in control, and it is a company. Audius has acquired great numbers since its launch.

Audius recognizes the same startups that Sound Cloud houses.

The company has grown to accommodate thousands of mostly EDM listeners and the emerging underground hip-hop scene. Listening to music on the app is free because at the moment artists work with the platform only so they can broaden their fan base.

In the future, once artists have established their fans, they will soon be able to charge them using tokens and money. The streaming platform hopes to offer musicians flexibility.

Audius is addressing the evolving industry’s biggest issue right now, which was that no platform made room for cryptocurrency users.