Date – June 2-3, 2022

Venue – Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

https://blockchain-fest.asia/

Blockchain Fest 2022 is no doubt becoming a good crypto tradition with FINEXPO stepping out to Singapore in 2022. This June luxurious and the most iconic Singaporean Marina Bay Sands will welcome the crypto community with its leading figures and top professionals. As usual, top expertise, networking and learning are the key elements with a lot more expecting every visitor who joins the event in Singapore.

Blockchain Fest is not a debutant as it already took place in Singapore twice and in Limassol, Cyprus last year and happened to be a great success. It wouldn’t be a lie to say that this show is creating a whole new routine for the blockchain community with invited leaders, business flow, expo spaces and informal parties.

2022 promises to be even better with several events of Blockchain series both in Cyprus and Singapore as the organizing committee follows all the necessary preventive COVID measures to make the experience for attendees as safe as possible. Visitors are invited to safely attend the best conference and panel discussions, network and discover the industry from an insider perspective.

The Singapore event has a lot of potential since the city state is becoming a real crypto hub and has already attracted crypto giants such as Gemini and Binance, not to mention that Singapore is a recognized global wealth hub. It might also be noted that this is not the first time Finexpo organizes a blockchain-related show there – Crypto Expo has made history and apparently intrigued the public to the tee.

The upcoming event zone will be complemented by the conference and some networking spaces to create wonderful opportunities for everyone in the venue to both learn and connect. Traditionally topics for panel discussions and workshops include Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments and Investment.

The exhibition floor filled with booths from leading companies, networking spaces for meetings accessible for Business and VIP ticket holders and a gala night party creates a seamless networking flow and makes the event like no other. By the way, Crypto Awards are again, a part of this event as the voting has already opened and all visitors get an opportunity to even meet a company or a person live at our event before voting for them in the first honest rating of crypto projects, companies and persons based on feedback and reviews from real users and customers.

You can explore more opportunities with our wonderful upcoming event at https://blockchain-fest.asia/ Tickets are already available on the website with an early bird discount until the end of February and include online, standard, business and VIP packages.

About the organizer

FINEXPO aims higher with its events creating phenomenal shows and substantial series all over the world including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia and Cyprus. Networking and learning are the key elements everywhere you go with FINEXPO. Every event produced by FINEXPO has its unique touch of perfection yet common sense for every person in the industry.

