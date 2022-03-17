Date – May 4-5, 2022

Venue – Parklane Hotel, Limassol Cyprus

Blockchain Fest 2022 is becoming a good tradition with Finexpo bringing it to Cyprus for the second year in a row. Once again Parklane Hotel opens its doors for the whole industry with its leading figures and professionals this May. As usual, top expertise, networking and learning are the key elements with a lot more expecting every visitor who joins the action in Limassol.

Last year’s show was a great success, beginning a new routine for the blockchain community with invited leaders, business flow, expo spaces and informal parties. The hottest topic of Blockchain Fest 2021 touched on Cyprus as a growing tech hub for crypto and blockchain in the European Union. Leading speakers such as Marios Tannousis, the Deputy Director General and Head of HQ Unit at Invest Cyprus, Marc Taverner, the Executive Director at INATBA and Tanja Bivic Plankar, the President of Blockchain Alliance Europe covered the most vital topics whilst the Crypto Awards ceremony celebrated the best companies and personas.

2022 promises to be no less with two event days as Blockchain Fest organizing committee follows all the necessary preventive COVID measures to make the experience for visitors as safe as possible. Visitors are invited to safely attend the best workshops and panel discussions, network and discover the industry from a different perspective.

Here conference and networking softly compliments the expo zone creating unique opportunities for the attendees to both learn and connect.

Traditionally topics for panel discussions and workshops include Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments and Investment.

Seamless networking environment formed by the exhibition floor filled with booths from leading companies, networking spaces for meetings accessible for Business and VIP ticket holders and with a fun gala night party makes the event unforgettable. By the way, Crypto Awards ceremony is not taking place this time but only to be back in the autumn whilst the voting is opening now and everyone will get a chance to even meet a company or a person live at our event before giving their votes to them in the first honest rating of crypto projects, companies and persons with a transparent voting process based on feedback and reviews from real users and customers.

About the organizer:

Finexpo aims higher with its events creating phenomenal shows and substantial series all over the world including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia and Cyprus. Networking and learning are the key elements everywhere you go with Finexpo. Every event produced by Finexpo has its unique touch of perfection yet common sense for every person in the industry

