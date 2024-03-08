BlackRock plans to add Bitcoin ETFs to global allocation fund

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has announced plans to incorporate spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into its Global Allocation Fund (MALOX). This move, detailed in a March 7 update to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, signifies a significant step towards integrating digital assets into traditional investment portfolios. The firm expressed its intention to invest in physically-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs), including its own iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), as well as ETFs from other issuers.

The inclusion of Bitcoin ETPs in MALOX’s investment strategy underscores BlackRock’s commitment to diversifying its offerings. These ETPs, which aim to mirror the price performance of Bitcoin by holding the cryptocurrency directly, will only be considered if they are listed and traded on national securities exchanges. This approach ensures compliance with regulatory standards and market accessibility.

BlackRock’s strategic moves in the digital asset space

The BlackRock Global Allocation Fund, established in 1989, aims to deliver investment returns through a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity, debt, and money market securities. With $17.8 billion in assets under management as of March 7, the fund’s potential pivot towards digital assets like Bitcoin represents a noteworthy evolution in its investment strategy. This development follows closely on the heels of a similar SEC filing update for BlackRock’s Strategic Income Opportunities Fund (BSIIX) on March 4, indicating a broader interest in digital assets within the company.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which began trading on January 11 alongside nine other spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, has seen remarkable growth. Its Bitcoin holdings increased by over 7,000%, from 2,621 BTC at launch to 187,531 BTC by March 7, 2024. This rapid expansion highlights the growing investor interest in Bitcoin and the success of BlackRock’s entry into the cryptocurrency ETF market.

Regulatory landscape and future prospects

The move by BlackRock to include spot Bitcoin ETFs in its investment funds comes after a long-awaited approval by the SEC, marking a significant milestone in the acceptance of digital assets in the U.S. financial markets. The firm is not stopping at Bitcoin; it has also submitted a Form S-1 application for an iShares Ethereum Trust, signaling its intention to broaden its digital asset offerings further.

The decision to integrate Bitcoin ETPs into its Global Allocation Fund reflects BlackRock’s recognition of the evolving investment landscape and the increasing relevance of cryptocurrencies. As the financial industry continues to adapt to the integration of digital assets, BlackRock’s initiatives could pave the way for more widespread acceptance and investment in cryptocurrencies among traditional investment funds.