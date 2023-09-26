Why experts think BlackRock has the fate of crypto in its hands

TLDR BlackRock is central to the current discourse on the future of cryptocurrency.

Recent court decisions, such as the U.S. Court of Appeals siding with Grayscale, have catalyzed the discussion around Bitcoin ETFs.

Major institutions, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Invesco, are vying to launch their own Bitcoin ETFs.

Over $6 trillion in stablecoins is settled annually, showcasing the growth of crypto in traditional finance sectors.

While the general narrative surrounding cryptocurrencies may appear bleak with Bitcoin’s price declining over the past six months, industry insiders challenge this somber perspective.

Rumblings within the financial sector suggest that the fate of cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, rests in the clutches of global investment powerhouses. And leading that pack? BlackRock.

From Underdog to Industry Leader: The BlackRock Catalyst

The financial world is abuzz, and BlackRock sits at the heart of these conversations. There’s a belief that the emergence of a Bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) could be ushered in by the likes of BlackRock and Fidelity, among others.

This, despite the somewhat dreary scene painted by Bitcoin’s inability to retain its value in recent times. Gautam Chhugani of Bernstein emphasized this sentiment by suggesting that the big players, like BlackRock, are preparing to overhaul the crypto landscape, leaving the average crypto enthusiasts trailing in their wake.

Given its behemoth stature in the global asset management space, BlackRock’s moves resonate across the board. But it’s not merely speculation that’s giving these institutions a heightened sense of prominence in the crypto sphere. Recent events have set the stage for their grand entrance.

A pivotal moment arrived when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit delivered a verdict that may very well shape the future of institutional crypto engagement.

By siding with Grayscale, a titan in the crypto investment landscape, against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the court essentially threw open the gates for larger discussions surrounding the transformation of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

BlackRock Amidst A Sea of Contenders

While BlackRock remains a focal point in this narrative, they’re far from alone in this endeavor. The pursuit to launch Bitcoin ETFs is a race, and the runners include the likes of Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Invesco.

To give a clearer picture, the financial sector is swamped with applications – eight for Bitcoin ETFs, three for Ether ETFs, and a whopping fifteen for Ether futures ETFs.

This frenzy signals the clamor and the confidence institutions have in cryptocurrencies’ potential, going beyond the retail speculation and diving deep into long-term institutional adoption.

Another aspect highlighted by Chhugani sheds light on the activity across diverse sectors in the world of crypto. A staggering amount exceeding $6 trillion in stablecoins is being settled annually on public blockchains.

Furthermore, leading corporations such as Visa and PayPal have unveiled integrations with stablecoins this year, emphasizing the increasing relevance of cryptocurrencies in conventional financial frameworks.

But let’s not be fooled. The involvement of mammoth firms such as BlackRock isn’t purely out of a newfound love for digital currencies. The potential for significant profit, market influence, and the opportunity to redefine the global financial fabric are evident driving forces.

In the end, the cryptocurrency world stands at a fascinating crossroads. Its fate seemingly held by the heavyweights of the financial sector, with BlackRock primed as the potential game-changer.

Only time will dictate how this unfolds, but the repercussions will, without a doubt, be felt throughout the world of finance and beyond.